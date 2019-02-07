Lion excited at prospect of club's Springfield move

FINALLY FIT: Allen Christensen endured a tough 18 months through injury, but the Lion appears back on track and set for a big 2019 AFL season.

FINALLY FIT: Allen Christensen endured a tough 18 months through injury, but the Lion appears back on track and set for a big 2019 AFL season. DAN PELED

BRISBANE Lions midfielder/forward Allen Christensen has welcomed the recent announcement of government funding toward the club's proposed Springfield base of operations.

Readying to visit the region early next week as part of the Lions' AFL Community Camp program, Christensen said news of the promised $15million of funding from the Federal Government for 'The Reserve' at Springfield marked just another example of the club's continued growth both on and off the field.

"It's great for the girls, who will have their own stadium to play at out there," he said. "And for the fellas to be able to train out there and not have to move around all the time will be massive for us.

"The club have done a really good job the last couple of years in keeping the faith . . . (improving) some of the facilities . . . and I think players that have come in aren't wanting to leave anymore, because they can see the direction we are heading.

"Just as a whole club in general, being based in the same spot will help everyone. I just hope I'm kicking along (by the estimated completion date of) 2021 to see it."

At 27, Christensen should realistically expect to reach the 2021 season as he enters what many believe to be an AFL player's prime years.

But for the former Geelong player and 2011 premiership winner, just getting back on the field appeared at one point to be a task-too far even despite his young age.

Last season marked the first time since 2015 that Christensen managed to play more than 11 games.

He turned out for all 22 of Brisbane's matches in 2018.

Having successfully overcome the injuries which hampered his progress for the better part of two years, Christensen thanked the Lions players, coaches and staff for keeping the faith.

"If someone told me after missing a year and a half of footy that I would play every game last year, I would have laughed," he said.

"To be able to do that . . . for (Chris Fagan) and the coaching staff, and everyone to keep the faith in me knowing I would go through stages of being up and down . . . they kept backing me in and I thought toward the end of the year I was playing some really good footy."

Entering his 10th season on an AFL list, Christensen felt his return to form and fitness last season has left him reinvigorated and more confident in his ability to help the Lions return to finals footy.

"Coming into pre-season I was confident of where my footy was heading, and that I could really help the club," he said.

"It's good for me to be able to look forward to the year and see the club continuing to improve."

Christensen's confidence is shared by the rest of the Lions playing group.

After years at the foot of the AFL ladder, the club has steadily built itself over the past two seasons into a team which demands the respect of opponents once again.

With the likes for former Dockers star midfielder Lachie Neale choosing to move to Brisbane of his own accord, Christensen hopes the days of the Lions being a stop over for players are finished.

"It's becoming the sort of place where, if guys are looking for a new club . . . it's a great lifestyle, out of the footy bubble. It's not a bad place to live and play footy," he said.

"You look at our list and we have high draft picks that are coming into their third or fourth year, with maturing bodies and maturing minds that know what it takes to be an elite AFL footballer.

"It's an exciting time."