Links between Paul Pisasale, lawyer, massage parlour owner

by Kelmeny Fraser, Liam Walsh, The Courier-Mail

THERE are not too many degrees of separation in former Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale's world: the barrister who says he asked the politician to carry a bag of cash also represented the owner of a massage-parlour property visited by the mayor.

Brisbane barrister Sam Di Carlo was the lawyer for Choonhwa "Pam" Lee, who was charged with possessing $51,400 in cash suspected of being tainted property after a police raid on Cloud 9 in December 2015, the Courier Mail report.

Korea-born Ms Lee, who owns the property, was also accused of knowingly carrying on the business of providing unlawful prostitution.

But in March this year, prosecutors offered no evidence and charges were dropped. Ms Lee reassured The Courier-Mail she was innocent.

