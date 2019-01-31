VIDEO: Ipswich pizza so big it barely fits out shop doorway

HUNGRY Ipswich residents have shown they have a big appetite for pizza, with one of our stores recording the most sales in the country for a super sized item on the menu.

The people of Redbank Plains have taken to the phones to order Domino's largest pizza, The Big One, more than any other Australian suburb serviced by the pizza chain's 700 stores.

Weighing roughly three kilograms, including 800 grams of mozzarella cheese and 600 grams of sauce, the enormous pizza features four quarters of Domino's most popular recipes, with each quarter roughly equivalent in size to two large pizzas.

Each pizza includes about 20 serves, and it is so big that it won't fit on the back seat of a standard sized vehicle. Most lay down the back seats and place it in the boot.

GIGANTIC PIZZA: Sam Thow, Mark Durack and Jacob McClean from Dominos Redbank Plains have sold the most of The Big One pizzas in Australia. Cordell Richardson

Domino's Redbank Plains franchise owners Morgan Wilkins and Thomas Walker said the store had been making The Big One almost every day since their promotion first began in December.

"There has been a lot of interest from our customers. Many people are buying them for their family dinners or parties," Mr Wilkins said.

Mr Wilkins said his team could make the pizza in less than 10 minutes.

"It takes a few minutes to make the pizza with all the topping. We cook it in four quarters, and it goes into the oven for four minutes to cook," he said.

"Our team has to take everything off the cutting bench when cutting and packing the pizza because the packaging is so big.

"It takes them less than two minutes to get the pizza from the oven into the box ready for our customers.

"They will need to pick it up straight away, as it is too big to fit on our hot box.

"We also recommend two people carry it."

Mr Walker said only two of The Big One pizzas are available at the store each day, and you need to order 24 hours in advance.

"Redbank Plains locals will need to get in quick to reserve their pizzas as one two will be available each day and we are expecting to them to sell out,." he said.

"The Big One is only available for pick up as it is too large to transport on one of Domino's electronic bikes.

"We couldn't make it any bigger or else it wouldn't fit through a standard doorway."