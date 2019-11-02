Line falls on ambulance, tow truck at power pole crash

A firefighter inspects a ute after it crashed into a power pole at the intersection of King St and Lavarack Crescent in Buderim.

HELPING out at a crash took a dangerous turn for paramedics and a tow truck driver when a powerline fell on their vehicles overnight.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of King St and Lavarack Crescent about 8pm Friday after a black Mitsubishi dual cab ute crashed into a power pole.

Police said a 25-year-old driver and a 27-year-old passenger were involved in the crash and both men were from Buderim.

Paramedics treat a man after a ute crashed into a power pole at the intersection of King St and Lavarack Crescent in Buderim.

Clayton's Towing driver Murray Lowns said he arrived at the scene about the same time as the ambulance.

"Next thing you know (there is) the noise on top of the roof," Mr Lowns said.

"The powerline has come down … as we were under it."

He said he didn't know what hit the truck.

"The police were yelling at us 'don't get out of the vehicles' because we didn't know if the powerline was live or anything.

He said he sat in the truck until it was confirmed the powerline wasn't live.

"We still took a bit of caution getting out of the truck."

A police officer looks inside after a ute crashed into a power pole at the intersection of King St and Lavarack Crescent in Buderim.

Queensland Ambulance Service Sunshine Coast operations supervisor Shaun Bright said two paramedics were already out of their ambulance when the line fell across it.

"The crew obviously stepped away from the vehicle and then made their way over immediately and started treating the patients that were injured in the accident," Mr Bright said.

A passenger's head is believed to have hit the windscreen after a ute crashed into a power pole at the intersection of King St and Lavarack Crescent in Buderim.

He said one of the men, believed to be the passenger, had a head injury but was conscious and alert.

He said the driver had minor injuries.

Both were taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital.