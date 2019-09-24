Lindsay‘s awkward reaction to big reveal
Unless she'd happened to tune in to Big Brother Australia between 2001 and 2007, there was approximately zero per cent chance Lindsay Lohan was going to recognise Gretel Killeen on The Masked Singer.
The new Ten series features the US star as a judge - alongside Jackie O, Dave Hughes and Dannii Minogue - tasked with attempting to guess who each elaborately disguised celebrity singer is.
Lohan managed to throw up a few decent guesses during last night's premiere but wasn't able to hide her general confusion when the first secret guest was revealed to be the former TV host.
"It's Gretel Killeen!" Jackie O shrieked, as the Mean Girls star looked around with an awkward smile.
It was probably the least convincing acting Lohan has delivered since Georgia Rule - and Twitter was quick to roast her about it.
Lindsay Lohan trying to figure out who Gretel Killeen is #MaskedSingerAU pic.twitter.com/CzEhYlQbzS— GRACE (@GraceGarde) September 23, 2019
No one remembers this classic Aussie tv moment better than Lindsay Lohan #MaskedSingerAU pic.twitter.com/iDu98wS8dC— Georgia (@lavalampbaby) September 23, 2019
Lindsay Lohan: who are you octopus?— Limuel Martine (@LIMUELMARTINE) September 23, 2019
Lindsay Lohan *after unmasking of octopus*: who tf is that? 🤷🏽♂️😂😂😂
#MaskedSingerAU pic.twitter.com/aa82ghGY0V
Osher: I don't believe it, it's Greatal Killeen!!!— S (@StupidMoll) September 23, 2019
Jackie O: GReTaL KiLLeEn?!
Lindsay Lohan: *Shrugs* Who....
💀💀💀💀
#MaskedSingerAU pic.twitter.com/E4BWnKW62H
lindsay lohan looking at gretel killeen like #maskedsingerAU pic.twitter.com/CJLDs6lcTm— yana (@50shadesofmate) September 23, 2019
Lindsay Lohan is all #MaskedSingerAU pic.twitter.com/wswqdschwK— Natalie Bethel (@natalie19815) September 23, 2019
Lindsay pretending she knows Gretel.. #MaskedSingerAU pic.twitter.com/wGDX3kMeTi— Veronica Eggleton (@veggleton) September 23, 2019
Lindsay Lohan’s face ummmmm who’s Gretel Killeen? 🤣#maskedsingerau pic.twitter.com/J1gAWD1aS0— Jen Boulden (@BouldenJen) September 23, 2019
The Masked Singer continues tonight at 7.30pm on Ten.