Ipswich Ranger Rugby Union Club president Rohan McPhail with his two sons Jonty and Angus.
Sport

Limited free-to-air TV presence is crippling rugby union

Tom Bushnell
, tom.bushnell@qt.com.au
5th Dec 2019 12:00 AM
OPINION : Jonty and Angus McPhail cannot get enough of rugby union.

Their dad Rohan just wishes there was someone in the Wallabies for them to admire and aspire to emulate.

The new Ipswich Rangers’ president laments the bad press which has plagued the game at a national level in recent memory, including the dramatic fall from grace of former superstar Israel Folau.

“When the focus is not on rugby due to negative publicity it is not great,” he said.

“It is not so much about lifting the trophy (World Cup). They just need one key player for the kids to look up to and aspire to be like. That would certainly help. It used to be Quade Cooper and Will Genia. My son is a halfback and he is not sure who he wants to be.”

McPhail said the international nature of rugby was a feather in the game’s cap, however the hottest talents were being lured to rugby league at a young age by attractive salaries and something needed to be done to reverse this trend.

He agreed that the Australian Rugby Union Board was disadvantaged in its bid to retain players by the lack of a sustained free-to-air television presence.

But he refused to admit that an elitist private school mentality was damaging the game, limiting access to potential grassroots nurseries and ultimately affecting the national team’s performance.

“Money is a driver” he said.

“A lot of the kids playing rugby league have been poached from a rugby background.

“There needs to be more opportunities for children to continue to play the game.”

Tom Bushnell

Ipswich Queensland Times

