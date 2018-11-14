Limelight beckons for talented young ballerina

GRACEFUL: Lulu Reis from St Mary's Primary School has been selected to perform in three shows at the Conservatorium of Music in Brisbane next year.

LULU Reis has always had a passion and a desire for the arts, but it wasn't until a year ago she started becoming more interested in dancing.

A lover of sketching, singing and playing the piano, the nine-year-old from St Mary's Primary School began adding dancing to her extracurricular activities.

Lulu played the role of a teaspoon in the production of Beauty and the Beast, which featured at the Ipswich Civic Centre in 2017.

She was also a member of the Young Orpheus Singers.

Her mother, Bec Reis, saw her daughter was beginning to fall in love with being on stage.

"After experiencing live theatre, Lulu knew she wanted to be involved in more shows," Mrs Reis said.

Almost overnight, and after persistent begging to her parents, Lulu took the first step to learning dance and performing in dance eisteddfods.

She started dancing with the Helen Clark School of Dancing in January this year, where she started lessons in jazz, acro and ballet. She quickly identified ballet as her passion.

"Almost all of the girls had been dancing for many years but they welcomed Lulu into a beautiful dance community," her mum said.

Her talent has flourished in a short period, with the Ipswich youngster already catching the eye of casting directors.

Now Lulu has landed her biggest role to date after being selected to perform in the upcoming Wizard of Oz, to be performed in Brisbane.

Auditions were open to dancers across Australia and New Zealand through personal audition or submission of a video.

Lulu was thrilled when she received her email of acceptance to be part of the show.

"I have always loved The Wizard of Oz. I am really looking forward to being on stage doing what I love," she said.

Preparations for the show include 16 full days of ballet training at the Brisbane City Youth Ballet studios in Brisbane during the Christmas school holidays.

Lulu, along with a full cast of 90 dancers, will perform in five shows across three days at the Conservatorium Theatre at Griffith University, South Bank.

"I am so happy to dance in three roles but my favourite character is that of the yellow poppy," Lulu said.

The shows are on from January 24-26. Tickets can be purchased by visiting the QTIX website.