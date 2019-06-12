How? Lime Scooters have made their way to Ipswich

The four Lime scooters were found in Moreton Family Park in Chuwar on Tuesday afternoon.

The four Lime scooters were found in Moreton Family Park in Chuwar on Tuesday afternoon. Lachlan McIvor

A NUMBER of Lime scooters have made their way to Ipswich and found abandoned in a car park.

The four bright green vehicles were spotted in the Moreton Family Park in Chuwar on Tuesday afternoon.

Lime public affairs manager Nelson Savahn said the company's operations team have been alerted and are working to retrieve the scooters.

"We are working to bring Lime to more locations around Australia and advise reporting scooters left in inaccessible or inappropriate areas to the Lime Aus customer service team," he said.

"All of our scooters are GPS and 3G-enabled, making it easy to track their location if needed.

"We do not recommend taking the scooters outside of the service zone, as it goes against our primary goal of ride-sharing and dispersing scooters where needed."

The scooters are only serviced in Brisbane, Sydney and Adelaide which equals one long ride to Ipswich.

Scooters are located using the Lime app, with a map showing users all available vehicles in their area.

From there, users scan the QR code using their phone's camera or manually enter the 6-digit vehicle code located beneath the QR code to start riding.