Lily builds new life for youth in Thailand

A NEW LIFE: Former Ipswich resident Lily Simpson with Sanya at his Diploma in Retail Trade Management graduation ceremony.

HELPING young people who are living in disadvantaged communities has always been a passion for Lily Simpson and her late husband John.

The former Ipswich residents spent many years working with people who have disabilities and assisted them to achieve independent life skills.

After numerous trips to Thailand, the pair realised there were many children who needed help, which prompted them to form their own charity.

"We had been travelling to Thailand volunteering with disadvantaged children in various orphanages for many years,” Mrs Simpson said. "During these visits we noticed that there were many youth and young adults in the most disadvantaged and at risk categories who were not receiving training and assistance in the life skills necessary to survive and thrive.

"God placed it on our hearts to reach out to these people and ask them to work together with us to improve their future.”

The pair moved to Thailand in 2012 and in that time co-founded the Chii wi mai, which means "new life” in Thai.

"It is the aim of the service to provide an individualised approach in assisting youth and young adults to access the vocational and learning opportunities of their choice to achieve their dreams and goals,” Mrs Simpson said.

"In 2013 Chii wi mai received registration and we officially commenced our ministry.”

One of the young people who has benefited from Lily and John's generosity is a young Thai boy named Sanya.

"Sanya has studied hard and overcome many challenges in his life to achieve his goal,” she said.

"He was born HIV positive, both of his parents passed away, he is blind in one eye from a virus he got when he was three years old and lived in an orphanage until he was 16.

"He has a grandmother whom he loves dearly, and she makes a living selling flowers at the market in another town.”

With their help, Sanya recently graduated with a Diploma in Retail Management and plans to study for the next two years.

Mrs Simpson got up at 4am and caught a plane to Khon Kaen so she could be present at his graduation ceremony.

"Sanya had a dream and he is well on his way to achieving it and I am so glad Chii wit mai is part of his life,” she said.

"John was so proud of Sanya, but last July he passed away unexpectedly. He was missed by all of us.”

Mrs Simpson also had help in providing a better future for Sanya, thanks to the Kiwanis Club of Brisbane.

"Without their financial support for the last eight years, Sanya may not have been able to continue with his education,” she said.

"Sanya and I are very grateful and Sanya has written a letter to thank Kiwanis for all they have done for him.”