BRAVE: Lillian Suchting has her head shaved by Robyn Hills so it can be donated to make wigs for kids with cancer.
News

Lillian's luscious locks cut off for sick kids

Ashleigh Howarth
by
18th Jan 2019 12:01 AM
SICK children whose cancer treatment has left them bald will get the chance to feel pretty again by wearing wigs made of real hair that have been donated by generous people such as Lillian Suchting.

The Ipswich great grandmother lost 38cm off her hair this week when she visited Just Cuts at Riverlink with her family and friends standing by as support.

Her pony tail will be sent to the Princess Charlotte Foundation in Melbourne and it will be washed and dyed before being made into wigs to bring confidence for young people who are battling the disease.

 

Mrs Suchting said it was a wonderful feeling to help others.

"Being a pensioner, I am not able to donate money, but I can donate my hair," she said.

"These poor kids have lost their own hair due to treatment.

"They don't want to be bald.

"They just want to have hair on their head so they can look pretty.

"I think they will be able to make at least three or four wigs from my hair.

"I've always helped kids.

"I was a foster carer for many years.

"I don't foster anymore, so this is my way of giving back."

 

SHORN: Lillian Suchting shaves off her hair every three years and donates it to a children's charity. Robyn Hills from Just Cuts at Riverlink had the honour of shaving her head.
cancer ipswich riverlink shopping centre
Ipswich Advertiser

