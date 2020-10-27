‘Like Niagara Falls’: Video shows storm’s barrage on bank

AN IPSWICH man embroiled in a 10-year battle with the council over a dodgy storm water drain has braved severe weather to catch a video of the damage being done.

Neil Dignam has previously told the Queensland Times that the storm water drain on Carlock Promenade is inadequate and has caused massive erosion on the banks of the Brisbane River.

As a result, a five metre drop-off has been gouged out of the bank, which Mr Dignam says is not only a safety hazard, but is also a sign of environmental damage from run-off into the river.

Upon Ipswich City Council's urging, Mr Dignam has consulted a hydrologist, Franz Jacobsen, for advice, and Mr Jacobsen's opinion is that the drain should be extended closer to the river to prevent further erosion.

Up to now, Ipswich City Council has claimed the 2011 floods are responsible for the damage - a point Mr Jacobsen also disagrees with.

Neil Dignam shows the point where he says stormwater runoff has caused a 5m drop-off at Carlock Promenade, Karalee, near the bank of the Brisbane River.

When contacted by the Queensland Times a fortnight ago, an Ipswich City Council spokesman indicated they would revisit the site for another inspection.

This prompted Mr Dignam to capture video of the flow of water during Sunday's destructive storms, which caused widespread damage across Ipswich's northern suburbs.

"There's your 5m drop, it is going to be deeper now," Mr Dignam says as he watches the storm water flow towards the river.

"It looks like Niagara Falls, you can see all the mud washing in."

Mr Dignam this week sent the video on to Ipswich City Council and the Queensland Times, to show how the river bank is being eaten away by what he says is a poorly designed drain.