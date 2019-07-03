Menu
Queensland football representative Josh Boyle.
Queensland football representative Josh Boyle.
Like his dad, Josh accepts higher goals for his teams

David Lems
3rd Jul 2019 4:50 PM
LIKE many supportive dads, Pat Boyle is happy encouraging his promising son Josh to charter his own sporting pathway.

"He's growing into his body so, as a parent, I'll just let him do his own thing,'' Pat said.

"I don't get involved. If he asks for some info, I just give it to him.''

Apart from being Western Pride's general manager since the state league club's formation, Pat was a former representative footballer and World Cup-winning indoor cricketer.

Western Pride general manager Pat Boyle.
Western Pride general manager Pat Boyle.

But as is the case for all Ipswich junior footballers enjoying their sport, Pat is content watching Josh achieve his goals.

The proud dad is delighted seeing Josh earn his first state team selection.

"It was funny,'' Pat recalls of Josh's development into a talented goalkeeper.

"When he first came to Pride they asked preferred position . . . he put down 'any'.

"When they put him in goals, they said 'how long has been in goals' and I said 'he hasn't''.

After starting his junior career at the Ipswich Knights, Josh seized on the net-guarding challenge.

With the right support, he's become a better goalkeeper each season.

"His distribution has always been fairly good being a ex-field player,'' Pat said.

"That definitely helps these days in modern football.''

Josh appreciates having a successful sporting dad, administrator and former player encouraging him at Western Pride.

"He's good to look up to,'' Josh said.

"He's very good at what he does and I strive to be like him every day.''

