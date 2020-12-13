‘Like a category 1 cyclone’: Region warned to brace for rain

UPDATE 6PM:

Authorities have issued a blunt warning to residents not to treat dangerous weather conditions "like a playground" as the worst of the rainfall is yet to come.

Parts of southeast Queensland, including the Sunshine Coast, have been told to prepare now for severe conditions set to slam the region over the next 24 hours.

❌SEVERE WEATHER WARNING❌

Periods of heavy rainfall tonight & Monday that may lead to flash flooding are expected to redevelop south of about Noosa.

Abnormally high tides & damaging winds are possible.

Minister for Fire and Emergency Services Mark Ryan said the significant weather event would continue to bring heavy rain, gale-force winds and the possibility of localised flash flooding from Bundaberg down to the south coast.

"The rains are here and they're coming significantly and in a very heavy, severe way," he said.

"I'm told by the bureau that whilst this is not a cyclone, many of the impacts from this weather event will be similar to a category 1 cyclone event."

Minister for Fire and Emergency Services Mark Ryan. Photo: Matt Taylor

Mr Ryan said Queensland Fire and Emergency Services and SES crews were on standby to respond to any incidents if needed.

It comes after more than 520 requests for SES assistance were made since Saturday night across the state.

Parents were urged to ensure their children don't enter the water in the dangerous conditions.

"This is not a playground. So whether it's localised flooding or flash flooding … keep your kids away," Mr Ryan said.

Ares of concern included the Mary River, Noosa River and Sunshine Coast river and creeks.

"We've already seen significant falls in that Gold Coast area over the last 24 hours, there will be significant falls over southeast Queensland over the next 24 hours," Mr Ryan said.

Flooding at Bradman Ave at Maroochydore this morning. Photo: Karen Simpson's Photography

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Commissioner Greg Leach said any further rain may lead to low-level or flash flooding and encouraged residents to not drive anywhere.

"If you don't need to be on the road, stay off the road in the next 24 hours if you can," he said.

"If you must travel around and you come across flood water, please don't drive through floodwater.

"The roads are going to be slippery and dangerous so we urge you to keep off the road."

Just under 100 homes on the Sunshine Coast remain without power.

UPDATE 3.30pm:

Energex crews are working hard to restore the power to hundreds of homes and businesses on the Coast.

About 179 customers in Cooloolabin, Eumundi, Kiamba and Yandina remain without electricity after more than 500 residents were affected about 2.30pm.

Trees have fallen down across Eudlo Flats Rd at Diddillibah.

Powerlines and trees have fallen across Eudlo Flats Rd at Diddillibah as residents are urged to drive to the conditions.

UPDATE 2.30pm:

More than 500 homes and businesses on the Coast are again without power as wild weather unleashes on the region.

Energex advised there are currently outages in Beerwah, Bridges, Cooloolabin, Eumundi, Kiamba, Reesville and Wootha.

Yandina is the most affected area with about 241 customers without power due to the severe weather conditions.

An Energex spokesman said power lines had fallen on Solway Dr at Sunshine Beach but no outages were caused by the damage.

He said crews were investigating the cause while TransLink advised passengers that the bus stops on Solway Dr and Bryan St were temporarily unavailable due to the fallen lines.

A surfer enjoys the waves at Mooloolaba Beach: A surfer enjoys the waves at Mooloolaba Beach as wet weather unleashes on the Coast.

It's been a busy few hours in the wet weather for paramedics on the Coast after two separate single-vehicle crashes, one at Eerwah Vale and another at Mooloolaba.

Beaches at Alexandra Headland, Boardwalk, Bokarina, Bribie Island, Currimundi, Coolum, Dicky Beach, Kawana, Kings Beach, Marcoola, Maroochydore, Mooloolaba, Mudjimba, Peregian, Sunrise, Sunshine, Twin Waters Wurtulla and Yandina are all closed.

A severe weather warning remains in place for the Coast as the heavy downpour continues.

UPDATE 11.30am:

Power has been restored to hundreds of homes on the Coast but the region isn't out of the woods yet with more wild weather conditions on the way.

An Energex spokesman said customers in Valdora, Yandina Creek and North Arm were now the most affected by a power outage.

He said crews were working to identify the cause while about 323 homes and businesses were without electricity.

Motorists driving through the rain at the corner of Old Gympie Rd and Kilcoy Beerwah Rd: Motorists driving through the rain at the corner of Old Gympie Rd and Kilcoy Beerwah Rd.

More outages are expected across Queensland as wild weather continues to lash the southeast.

"With a combination of the rain and wind, you end up with tree branches falling over," the spokesman said.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said officers had blocked off Centenary Heights Rd in Coolum Beach due to a fallen powerline.

Residents are urged to drive to the conditions.

EARLIER:

Massive rainfall totals are expected and thousands of homes are without power on the Coast as residents are warned to brace for the heavy downpour still to come.

Weather bureau forecaster Rosa Hoff said intense rainfall was recorded at the Gold Coast while the worst was yet to reach Brisbane and the Sunshine Coast.

Isolated falls of 150mm were predicted from Coolangatta to the Sunshine Coast, with heavier falls of about 200mm possible.

Ms Hoff said the Coast had recorded rainfall totals between 30mm to 40mm in the 24 hours leading up to 9am on Sunday, but there was "certainly some good scope" for those totals to increase.

Clarks Vegies worker Ethan Leach drains a gazebo at the Fishermans Rd Markets. Photo: Stuart Cumming

"We saw some of that heaviest rainfall fall in the small hours of this morning overnight, but it's likely that we'll see rainy hours continuing in a less intense form through the day today, then reintensifying tonight with potentially even higher totals expected for the Sunshine Coast," she said.

Energex has advised thousands of residents in the Sunshine Coast region are without power, particularly in the Buderim area, with the cause currently under investigation.

Flash flooding warnings are in place stretching from the Gold Coast to the Sunshine Coast as rapidly worsening wild weather lashes the region.

Bli Bli farmers Graham and Lillian McMartin hold down their Fishermans Rd Markets stall as wild weather reaches the Coast. Photo: Stuart Cumming/BOM

A dedicated cohort of stall holders were clinging onto their market gazebos at the Fishermans Rd Markets on Sunday.

Bli Bli farmers Graham and Jillian McMartin were among those serving a trickle of customers.

"The farmers are here and the sheep are home in bed," Mr McMartin called to another stall holder who was trying to pack up.

The weather bureau has warned of dangerous winds and surf conditions and abnormally high tides from the Fraser Coast to the Gold Coast.

The beach is currently closed at Alexandra Headland.

The Maroochy River is high at the Fishermans Rd boat ramp. Photo: Stuart Cumming

Ms Hoff said a flood watch was also in place and encouraged residents to follow the safety advice of Queensland Fire and Emergency Services and Surf Live Saving Queensland.

"That's active for today and into tomorrow, just as heavy rainfall is expected across the region which could lead to river rises," she said.

"Definitely follow the safety advice of Surf Live Saving Queensland, which includes considering staying out of the water and consider avoiding walking near surf-exposed areas.

"The dangerous surf conditions are expected to make the coastal activities dangerous and hazardous, and those sort of activities include rock fishing, surfing, boating and swimming are all within the hazard region for this weather we are experiencing."

It'll be a cool day for Coast residents with temperatures likely to be about 5C below average.

"Part of that is because we have such a good southerly air flow which is bringing up cold air from the south, and also a lot of cloud cover is going to help keep the sun away as well," Ms Hoff said.

She said conditions should warm up by Monday and continue through to the rest of the week.

Rainfall totals from 9am Saturday to 8am Sunday:

Mooloolah Station:

Bald Knob: 24mm

Landsborough: 35mm

Ewen Maddock Dam: 21mm

Palmview: 35mm

Sippy Downs: 30mm

Tanawha: 33mm

Mountain Creek: 41mm

Pelican Waters: 27mm

Bells Ck North: 30mm

Bells Ck South: 35mm

Beerwah: 28mm

Glass House Mountains: 23mm

Maroochy Station:

Eumundi: 10mm

Wappa Dam: 14mm

Yandina: 12mm

Mapleton: 12mm

Yandina Creek: 28mm

Doonan Creek: 24mm

Coolum West: 33mm

West Woombye: 16mm

Nambour: 22mm

Palmwoods: 18mm

Diddillibah: 27mm

Bli Bli: 26mm

Eudlo: 20mm

Maroochydore: 25mm

Sunshine Coast Airport: 38mm

Noosa Station:

Lake Cooroibah: 31mm

Mount Tinbeerwah: 21mm

Tewantin: 37mm

Mary Station:

Maleny: 37mm

Cooroy: 21mm

Lake Macdonald Dam: 16mm

Pomona: 9mm