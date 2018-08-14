Lights, camera, action for aspiring Boonah filmmaker

Robert Matthews with USQ's Professor Stephen Winn. Robert has just completed the USQ Head Start Program and is keen to pursue a career in film.

Robert Matthews with USQ's Professor Stephen Winn. Robert has just completed the USQ Head Start Program and is keen to pursue a career in film. USQ Photography

SOMETIMES patience isn't always a virtue, as Robert Matthews has proven by wasting no time kick-starting his university degree.

The 16-year-old recently completed the 'Cinematic Language' course while in Year 12 at Boonah State High School through the University of Southern Queensland (USQ) Head Start program.

"It was really interesting and I enjoyed it. It was in my field of interest and I learnt a lot from it," Robert said.

"The course helped broaden my thinking of film.

"We did an assignment on the mise-en-scène, which required us to analyse clips and screenshots from different movies and how that relates to the overall meaning of the film."

The aspiring filmmaker was among more than 100 high school students who officially graduated from Head Start in Semester 1, 2018.

Their hard work paid off and success celebrated at the USQ Head Start Graduation Ceremony in Springfield last week.

Robert said he was over the moon with what he had achieved.

"Head Start has exposed me to university coursework and skills that you don't get from school," he said.

"It has certainly helped prepare me for university next year, especially how important it is to stay motivated and be proactive when it comes to assessments."

Head Start provides motivated Year 10, 11 and 12 students the opportunity to experience the workload and demands of university study while still in high school.

They can enrol in a wide range of courses, either on-campus or online, with successful completion of certain courses enabling students to gain entry into related degrees provided they have met the program pre-requisites. Head Start courses also count as academic credit points towards a future degree.

About 1000 students have successfully completed a Head Start course at USQ since the program started in 2005.

For more information, visit www.usq.edu.au/head-start.