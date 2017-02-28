Lightning lands at Amberley

TOUCHDOWN: The first of the RAAF's F-35A Lightning II Joint Strike fighters landed at Amberley on Monday.

WITH a gestation that rivals that of the F-111 strike bomber, the first two of Australia's F-35 Lightning Joint Strike Fighters (JSF) arrived at Amberley on Monday afternoon.

The arrival was a low-key affair, unlike the fanfare surrounding the debut of the C-17 heavy lift aircraft, or even the F-18 Super Hornets, which received a 'guard of honour' as they flew into Brisbane.

Instead, the two fighters flew straight into Amberley, where the aircraft were sequestered in secure facilities.

A Defence spokesperson said the aircraft would remain 'under wraps' until the Avalon Airshow this Friday to Sunday.

The RAAF has ordered a total of 72 F-35 aircraft, which bring both air-to-air and air-to-surface combat capabilities.

The decision to purchase the JSF has come under fire from many quarters, including questions over it's ability to fulfil an 'air superiority' role, as well as repeated cost increases that have taken the price from an initially quoted $40million to estimates of close to $190million per aircraft, in full operational condition.

Within hours of the aircraft arriving at Amberley, Chinese media claimed the F35 was already obsolete, amid claims Chinese scientists had perfected a 'quantum radar' that could detect the aircraft where other radars could not, and removing the F35's biggest tactical advantage.

While this does not bode well for the F35, the level of criticism for the RAAF's purchase of F111 aircraft was just as high, and there was a five year delay between the first Australian F111 being built and their actual acceptance into RAAF service.

Over time, the F111 proved to be one of the greatest offensive aircraft, not least because of the deterrent role in making potential enemies think twice about Australia's ability to retaliate against acts of aggression.

Just as the F111 was found to not be a strong air-to-air combat aircraft, requiring firstly Mirage III and more recently F-18 fighters to specialise in the role, it is possible the full capability of the F35 has yet to be found, in terms of RAAF service, and it may well come to enjoy a revered place in Australian military history, like the F111 before it.

A Royal Australian Air Force F-35A flies in formation with a US Air Force F-35 and F-16 during trial flights from Luke Air Force Base in Phoenix Arizona. Matthew Short

From a pilot's perspective, the F35 offers a range of abilities, including a top speed in excess of 1,900km/h, a ceiling that exceeds 15,000 metres, with a range of more than 2,000 kilometres, although in-flight refuelling makes this virtually unlimited.

A head-up display system, mounted in the pilot's helmet, provides intelligence and targeting information, to reduce pilot distraction, especially in combat situations.