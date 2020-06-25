Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Almost two dozen people are dead from lightning after heavy storms rolled across eastern India.
Almost two dozen people are dead from lightning after heavy storms rolled across eastern India.
Weather

Lightning kills 23 in heavy storms

25th Jun 2020 8:19 PM

Lightning has killed 23 people and injured 10 others during thunderstorms and heavy rain in eastern India, a government official says.

The dead included 13 people who were working on farms in Gopalganj district, north of Patna, the Bihar state capital, official Upendra Pal said on Thursday.

The injured were receiving hospital treatment, he said.

Heavy rains before the onset of the monsoon season have hit the region. In July last year, lightning killed 39 people in Bihar state, also during monsoon rains, which last until September.

Originally published as Lightning kills 23 in heavy India storms

lightning storms weather

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        No experience required for these Ipswich jobs

        premium_icon No experience required for these Ipswich jobs

        Careers Apply for positions where experience isn't necessary. These Ipswich businesses will teach you what you need to know.

        After 80 years, RAAF Base Amberley continues to evolve

        premium_icon After 80 years, RAAF Base Amberley continues to evolve

        News It stands as an integral part of the Ipswich landscape.

        Why adults are buying novelty guns

        premium_icon Why adults are buying novelty guns

        Business Far from being the realm of boys, young girls, families and even middle-aged locals...

        SOLD: Lockyer highway servo sells at auction for millions

        premium_icon SOLD: Lockyer highway servo sells at auction for millions

        Business The Warrego Highway petrol station went under the hammer yesterday.