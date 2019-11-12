Lightning danger and high winds, dust and smoke forecast

GUSTING winds of up to 60km an hour today will exacerbate already drastic fire conditions southeast Queensland.

The Bureau of Meteorology duty forecaster Dean Marramore said there will be elevated dangers today.

"Depending on how the fires go we could see some smoke in the area tomorrow and into other parts of southeastern Queensland," he said.

"Winds are looking at 20 to 30km/h and gusts up to 50 to 60km/h during the late morning and afternoon hours."

Haze and smoke are on the cards, as well as raised dust through the southern inland Queensland.

"Even if it does affect the smoke it's going to be more of a haze than what we saw yesterday morning, the next two days are probably going to be the worst fire conditions as well," Mr Marramore said.

"Likely there will be raised dust through southern inland Queensland as well."

Mr Marramore said it was most likely areas around Warrego and the Central Downs that would be affected.

"But we may get dust haze even to Toowoomba and places like that tomorrow," he said.

"The other complicated factor tomorrow is there is a south-easterly change on the coast."

Mr Marramore said this could assist in bringing smoke up from northern New South Wales.

Friday through Sunday there are increasing changes of rain, going from twenty per cent on Friday to forty per cent on Saturday and Sunday.

"It's one of those situations where we're going to have some modest moisture return which will lead to some isolated showers and thunderstorms," Mr Marramore said.

"The only good news is there is multiple changes; it's not just one day and that's it for a week.

"We've got Friday, Saturday and Sunday where you could see isolated showers and thunderstorms which will be good news for those lucky enough to be underneath it."

However Mr Marramore warned isolated lightning strikes could cause further fire ignitions.