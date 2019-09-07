Lighting toilet fires among repeated 'odd' crimes

A FIRE deliberately lit in disabled toilets at an Ipswich shopping centre set off its emergency sprinkler system, flooding the floors.

Described as being an odd offence, the culprit was Warrick Milligan, who has criminal history of odd offences stretching from Cooktown to Wollongong, Ipswich Magistrates Court heard.

Warrick Nathan Allan Milligan, 41, pleaded guilty to doing wilful damage to a disabled toilet and floor coverings at Booval Fair Shopping Centre on May 13; wilful damage to glass windows and a flyscreen at One Mile on June 12; being on Ipswich police premises without lawful excuse; possession of a knife; trespass; and contravening a probation order.

Police Prosecutor Senior Constable Bernard Elmore supplied the court with fire and plumbing invoices detailing repair costs; and Milligan's 31-page history of offending in NSW.

Milligan walked into the disabled toilet cubicle just before 11am and removed the exhaust fan in the ceiling.

He lit the fire which activated sprinklers and alarms. The water pooled damaging nearby shops.

Sen-Const Elmore said Milligan, in a separate "concerning" incident, was found in possession of a large kitchen knife after going into a secure underground police parking area. He was seen running down the driveway ramp and rambling.

Police sought a jail term of six to nine months for the offences.

Police viewed such fires in shopping centres as potentially catastrophic - a point made by Acting Magistrate Rob Turra.

But with 28 days spent in pre-sentence custody, Sen-Const Elmore said Milligan could be released to parole.

He said Milligan had been sentenced to jail in 2012 for setting fire to an electricity box at a business in Cooktown.

That fire did $1100 damage and the Booval fire caused $2454.32 damage.

Defence lawyer Kelsea Read said Milligan lived between his father's home in Ipswich and his late grandmother's in NSW.

She conceded he had considerable history.

Ms Read said the odd offending was due to his diagnosed mental health issues.

At the time of the Ipswich offences he had gone off his medication.

Invoices included water extraction costs to carpet but when discussing financial restitution Ms Read noted they included a toilet seat.

She queried, in the interest of justice, whether the cost of repairs of a toilet seat was the result of Milligan's action. It was decided this work only involved a couple of screws to the seat.

Mr Turra said what struck him was the odd nature of Milligan's offences in his history.

He said Milligan had been sentenced in 2017 by a Wollongong court for a destruction of property charge, with a similar offence in 2016, and the Cooktown matter dealt with by a Cairns court.

He said the lighting of fires in shopping centres must be deterred.

Mr Turra sentenced him to six months' jail and to lesser (but concurrent) terms. He was fined $300 for the offence of being on a police premises.

Milligan was given immediate parole and ordered to pay $2000 compensation.