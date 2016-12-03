37°
Second dangerous storm threatening south east Queensland

3rd Dec 2016 4:15 PM Updated: 5:52 PM
The storm over Springfield Lakes on Saturday afternoon.
The storm over Springfield Lakes on Saturday afternoon. Inga Williams

UPDATE 5:50PM: THE area due to be affected by a second dangerous storm has expanded, with Toowoomba and surrounds also in the warning zone as of 5.25pm. 

Cities and towns across the south-east have been struck by the two storms this afternoon, which brought rain, wind and hail. 

"The Bureau of Meteorology warns that, at 5:25 pm, very dangerous thunderstorms were detected on the weather radar near Grantham, Murphy's Creek, Moogerah, Cunninghams Gap, Helidon and the area south of Helidon. These thunderstorms are moving towards the east to northeast. Very dangerous thunderstorms are forecast to affect Boonah, Laidley, Gatton, the area south of Esk, the area southwest of Esk and the area west of Esk by 5:55 pm and Ipswich, Beaudesert, Esk, the area northwest of Esk, Somerset Dam and Toogoolawah by 6:25 pm, the latest BOM warning said. 

"Other severe thunderstorms were detected on the weather radar near Brisbane CBD, Brisbane Airport, Nudgee, Samford, Aspley and Albany Creek. They are forecast to affect Cleveland, Strathpine, Redcliffe, northern Moreton Bay, Deception Bay waters and Beachmere by 5:55 pm and Tangalooma, northern Moreton Island, Bribie Island, Comboyuro Point, Cape Moreton and waters off Bribie Island by 6:25 pm."

UPDATE 5:09pm:  TWIN dangerous thunderstorms are threatening south east Queensland this afternoon. 

BOM's latest warning shows a second storm heading towards Ipswich, Logan and surrounding areas, even as the first storm still lashes the area. 

"These thunderstorms are moving towards the east to northeast. Very dangerous thunderstorms are forecast to affect Brisbane CBD, Logan City, Laidley, Fernvale, Enoggera Reservoir and Mount Nebo by 5:25 pm and Boonah, Cleveland, Strathpine, the area between Boonah and Beaudesert, Lake Samsonvale and Kallangur by 5:55 pm," the warning said. 

BOM's latest warning
BOM's latest warning

UPDATE: BOM has issued a new warning about this afternoon's storm as it lashes Ipswich and surrounding areas. 

The storm is now expected to move north-east and hit Brisbane and its outlying suburbs. 

"These thunderstorms are moving towards the northeast. Very dangerous thunderstorms are forecast to affect Beenleigh, Logan City, Woodridge, Mount Cotton, Sunnybank Hills and Archerfield by 4:55 pm and Brisbane CBD, Cleveland, Manly, Wynnum, southern waters of Moreton Bay and Brisbane Airport by 5:25 pm," BOM's warning said.

Weather warnings are also in place for the Darling Downs as well as northern NSW.

EARLIER: SOUTH east Queensland has been warned of yet another dangerous thunderstorm.

Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Ipswich, Scenic Rim and Logan areas about 3.55pm on Saturday.

The storm lashed Ipswich from about 4.30pm, bringing with it heavy rain and wind. 

"The Bureau of Meteorology warns that, at 3:55 pm, very dangerous thunderstorms were detected on the weather radar near Rathdowney, Maroon Dam, Laravale and Kooralbyn," the warning said.

"These thunderstorms are moving towards the north. Very dangerous thunderstorms are forecast to affect Boonah, Beaudesert and the area between Boonah and Beaudesert by 4:25 pm and Jimboomba, Harrisville, Peak Crossing, Bundamba Lagoon and Greenbank by 4:55 pm.

"Destructive winds, heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding and large hailstones are likely."

BOM's weather map as of 3.55pm showing the storm heading for SEQ.
BOM's weather map as of 3.55pm showing the storm heading for SEQ.

