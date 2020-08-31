Menu
Light pole taken out in crash

Andrew Korner
31st Aug 2020 2:10 PM
PARAMEDICS were called to assess a man for injuries after a van crashed into a pole at Redbank Plains.

The single vehicle crash was reported at the intersection of Mt Juillerat Dr and School Road about 1.35pm Monday.

The light pole was knocked over in the crash and an Energex crew had to be called.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said a man was able to free himself from the vehicle and he had no obvious injuries.

Queensland Ambulance Service confirmed he was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

ipswich crashes ipswich traffic ipswich traffic crashes
Ipswich Queensland Times

