Hawkesbury plane crash: Three bodies recovered

Police vessels search for the plane after it crashed on the Hawkesbury River. Picture: Nine News

POLICE divers have recovered three bodies from the Hawkesbury River this afternoon after a seaplane crashed at Cowan Creek in Sydney's north at 3.15pm today.

No information is available on the identity of the occupants at this stage.

The crash site is about two kilometres north of Cottage Point.

An oil slick and debris were spotted on the surface of the water following the crash.

Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter have been tasked to the area and police divers are attempting to locate the vessel and all the passengers.

Three Marine Rescue vessels are also responding to the incident.

A Sydney Seaplane spokesperson confirmed that it was one of their aircrafts that had crashed but couldn't provide any further information.

"Obviously we are very concerned and trying to determine the details at this point. We are working with police at this time," he said.

Dozens of A-list celebrities have taken to the skies on-board Sydney Seaplanes to take in the breathtaking sights of the city and dine in the picturesque waterside restaurants on the Hawkesbury River and Palm Beach.

From royal sister-in-law Pippa Middleton to TV host Jeremy Clarkson, an A-lister's favourite thing to do in Sydney is lunch at top peninsula restaurants Jonah's at Whale Beach, or the Cottage Point Inn, via Sydney Seaplanes.

Pop stars Sam Smith, Ed Sheeran, Ronan Keating and his wife Storm are also among celebs who have flown out on the trip.

Jerry Seinfeld, Ed Sheeran, Bill Gates and Sam Smith have also had a taste of the premier "fly and dine" experience.

Oscar-winning actor Cuba Gooding Jr, 49, chose the sea planes as his favourite mode of transport while in Sydney early this month to film commercials for Optus.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau said it will be "investigating the ditching of a single-engine seaplane which crashed at Cowan Creek, Hawkesbury River, NSW this afternoon."

"Preliminary facts and circumstances as they are believed to be as at 6.00pm on 31 December 2017:

At around 3.00pm this afternoon, a DHC-2 Beaver Seaplane, VH-NOO, operated by Sydney Seaplanes was flying in the vicinity of Jerusalem Bay (near Cottage Point).

It is understood that there was one pilot and five passengers on the aircraft on a return flight to Rose Bay, Sydney Harbour.

The sequence of events leading up to the accident are not yet understood, however following the impact with the water, the aircraft is reported to have sunk rapidly.

There are currently no reports of survivors."

The ATSB encourages anyone who witnessed the accident to call 1800 020 616 and register their details.

MORE TO COME