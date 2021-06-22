Menu
The light plane crashed in Heatherton after taking off from Moorabbin Airport on Tuesday afternoon. Picture: 7 news
News

Light plane crashes after takeoff

by Melissa Iaria
22nd Jun 2021 1:02 PM | Updated: 1:33 PM

A pilot has been injured after his light plane crashed shortly after takeoff in Melbourne’s southeast.

Police believe the plane crashed into trees at Heatherton shortly after taking off from Moorabbin Airport just after noon on Tuesday.

The pilot, the only person on-board the aircraft, was taken by road to The Alfred Hospital, in a stable condition, Ambulance Victoria said.

The man in his 50s had what appeared to be minor upper and lower body injuries.

Police and emergency services attended the scene.

The exact cause of the crash is yet to be determined and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

