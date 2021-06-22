Light plane crashes after takeoff

The light plane crashed in Heatherton after taking off from Moorabbin Airport on Tuesday afternoon. Picture: 7 news

A pilot has been injured after his light plane crashed shortly after takeoff in Melbourne’s southeast.

Police believe the plane crashed into trees at Heatherton shortly after taking off from Moorabbin Airport just after noon on Tuesday.

The pilot, the only person on-board the aircraft, was taken by road to The Alfred Hospital, in a stable condition, Ambulance Victoria said.

The man in his 50s had what appeared to be minor upper and lower body injuries.

Police and emergency services attended the scene.

UPDATE: Police say it is believed the light plane crashed into trees shortly after takeoff from Moorabbin Airport. The pilot was the sole occupant of the aircraft and has been taken to hospital with serious injuries. https://t.co/HaMomUV6dc#7NEWSpic.twitter.com/hABThxODOk — 7NEWS Melbourne (@7NewsMelbourne) June 22, 2021

The plane crashed just moments after taking off from Moorabbin Airport.https://t.co/CV24Q88UdF — 3AW Melbourne (@3AW693) June 22, 2021

The exact cause of the crash is yet to be determined and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

BREAKING: Light plane crash in Moorabbin.

Appears to be 6-seater plane, laying upside down about 1km from Capital Golf Course.

One person seen by our chopper being removed in stretcher@7NewsMelbournepic.twitter.com/sRm9QnE63b — Georgia Love (@GeorgieALove) June 22, 2021

