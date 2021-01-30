Light-fingered bourbon enthusiast behind bars

A DRINKER with a thirst for Bourbon and Vodka has been ordered to repay two bottle shops $265 for the alcohol he stole.

The drinker, Dallus Appleton, appeared from jail via video-link before Ipswich Magistrates Court for sentence on Thursday.

Dallus James Appleton, 37, from Goodna, pleaded guilty to two charges of stealing alcohol from two liquor stores in October last year.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Bridie O’Shea said Appleton stole a bottle of Vodka from a BWS shop in West End on October 24.

She said he slipped the 700ml bottle worth $40 down the front of his pants and walked out of the shop – his theft filmed on CCTV.

Three weeks earlier, on October 1, Appleton walked into the BWS shop at Kelvin Grove and took bottles of Jim Beam, Jack Daniel’s bourbon, and a bottle of Jack Daniel’s Gentleman.

He walked out of the shop with the bourbon valued at $225 without stopping to pay.

Defence barrister Geoffrey Seaholme said Appleton had a lengthy and significant criminal history spanning 19 pages.

Mr Seaholme told Magistrate Andy Cridland that Appleton was sentenced for other matters by the court in November.

He argued his client would not have received a more severe penalty, had these two charges been dealt with at the same time.

He said Appleton would have served three months in jail on January 31.

Mr Cridland agreed.

He convicted Appleton of the offences and made the order that he pay $265 restitution.

Read more news by Ross Irby.