A person walks along Brisbane Street in West Ipswich during rain in Ipswich. Cordell Richardson
Environment

Light falls fail to stop dam levels from dwindling

Hayden Johnson
by
4th Mar 2019 11:00 AM
DESPERATELY needed rain has fallen across Ipswich and more is expected throughout the week.

For the first weekend of autumn, about 5mm of rain fell across the region.

Similar light falls are expected throughout the week.

A slight chance of minimal falls is predicted today while the mercury tops 31C.

There is a 50 per cent chance of up to 4mm of rain tomorrow and on Wednesday.

Small falls of up to 3mm each day is forecast for later in the week.

Temperatures will remain in the low-30s for the rest of the week.

Despite the small falls, southeast Queensland's dam levels continue to fall.

Grid 12, the 12 dams which makes up the region's drinking water, is at 70 per cent.

Wivenhoe Dam is among the lowest at 61.3 per cent capacity.

