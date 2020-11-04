Lift your club profile: Share your weekly sport notes

Sharing successes like last year’s Ipswich Golf Club Moreton and District Pennants champions is a great way to bolster club pride and attract new members.

Sharing successes like last year’s Ipswich Golf Club Moreton and District Pennants champions is a great way to bolster club pride and attract new members.

SPORTING clubs in the Ipswich region are welcome to email regular fixtures, results and successes to the QT.

This is a valuable opportunity to bolster your club’s profile and offer story ideas to share your successes.

To help us publish your information more quickly, please present it in a neat format, clearly highlighting the sport and your club name.

Photos are welcome from major events or featuring people in your submission.

Email your information to: david.lems@news.com.au

Thanks to club secretaries and volunteers already providing this important information.

Here’s some of the latest information.

GOLF

Sandy Gallop Golf Club

Results October 31: Monthly Stableford - Stab of Stabs.

Stab of Stabs winner:S. Dennis 31pts ocb.

A Grade: 1st J. Grabbe 40pts, 2nd G. Stallard 38pts, 3rd N. Manttan 37pts ocb.

B Grade: 1st H. Hoppert 44pts ocb, 2nd G. Paul 44pts, 3rd N. Cochrane 42pts.

C Grade: 1st A. Forsyth 39pts, 2nd S. Morrison 38pts ocb, 3rd N. Weatherhead 38pts ocb.

Ladies: 1st R. Englund 41pts, 2nd L. Burns 40pts.

NTPs: 3rd G. Carter 78cm, 8th R. Gibson 135cm, 11th K. Mill 280cm, 18th M. Wilson 225cm.

Approach: 9th J. Nicholls 48cm, 15th M. Fitzpatrick 62cm.

Eagles: G. McMullin 2nd.

BRD: 32. DSR: 0.

Rosewood

Ladies results October 27 Canadian Foursomes.

Winners: S Morgan & S Erith 69.5. R/up: D Stanley & C McKenzie 73.5.

NTP: No 2: M Gibson & P Brown 54cm. No 9: D Stanley & C McKenzie 59cm. No 11: S Morgan & S Erith 2cm. No 15: D Stanley & C McKenzie 143cm.

Eagles Nest No 11 (0-3m) C McKenzie.