Aerial view of East Ipswich with the Ipswich CBD in the background. Rob Williams
Lifestyle and convenience in East Ipswich

1st Sep 2018 12:00 AM
OPEN green spaces, family-friendly and affordable - East Ipswich is much sought after for its lifestyle and convenience to city amenities.

With 10 percent of the suburb dedicated to green space and the Bremer River close by, East Ipswich is a suburb on the move.

Located right next to the Ipswich Central Business District where all of the great restaurants, pubs and coffee shops are located, as well as movie theatres and Ipswich's second largest shopping mall, Riverlink Shopping Centre, East Ipswich boasts a fabulous and convenient lifestyle.

It is also the home of Ipswich Girls Grammar School - one of the state's oldest and most prestigious centres of learning, which opened in 1892.

Estate agent Kevin Watson from Raine & Horne Ipswich said the suburb offered a family experience, as the biggest portion of people residing in East Ipswich were aged between 10 and 19 years.

"So it is not so much a suburb with young families, but maturing families," he said.

"This demographic is changing as time goes on, as many buyers are coming to the suburb to take advantage of the relatively low prices for homes needing renovation.

"As they raise their young families, they make improvements that greatly increase the sale price.

"Then it's time to move on to a larger, newer property."

A well-established suburb, East Ipswich was first known as Limestone, and the train station servicing it in 1891 was called East Ipswich.

The suburb later took on its current name.

It has a high proportion of Queenslander-style homes in all manner of conditions.

Mr Watson said one of the best aspects of East Ipswich was the large number of public parks and sporting fields.

He said the biggest planned infrastructure project planned for the future was to link East Ipswich with North Ipswich via a new bridge over the Bremer River at Norman Street.

The median house price for East Ipswich is about $300,000, making it a very affordable and attractive place to live.

Houses in need of extensive renovation can be purchased for about $200,000 and a recent sale of one of the finer homes in the suburb was for $895,000.

"Quite a range indeed," Mr Watson said.

 

EAST IPSWICH SPOTLIGHT

 

MEDIAN PROPERTY PRICE

HOUSE

 

UNIT

$268,500

               BUY

n/a

n/a

              RENT

n/a

 

 

CAPITAL GROWTH

Change in median sales price in:

Past 3 months

0%

12 months

-0.6%

3 years

1.7%

5 years

1.3%

Annually (10 years)

0%

 

 

 

AVERAGE NUMBER OF DAYS ON MARKET (HOUSES)

46 days

 

 

 

AVERAGE HOLD PERIOD

10.4 years

 

 

 

GROSS RENTAL YIELD

Houses

5.6%

Units

n/a

 

 

 

DEMOGRAPHICS

Population

2410

Average weekly household income

$1100

Median age

36

