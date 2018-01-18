Lifesavers program a success

SAVED: A Little Lifesavers program has started at Orion Lagoon where kids like William O'Hara from Dinmore learn the basics of water safety.

FOLLOWING a successful introduction to water safety at Orion Lagoon, the Surf Life Saving Queensland's Little Lifesavers program will return in February.

Sara Casey from Yamanto enrolled both her children Emily and Harrison and said the skills they had learned through the program should be taught to all children.

"This program is phenomenal for the kids because it teaches them not only confidence in the water, but they also learn to understand it and make good decision making when it comes to safety,” Mrs Casey said.

Olympia Pearce (Boronia Heights) took her grandson Samuel from Crestmead along to the program and said she could already notice an improvement in his confidence in the water, as well as the positive social benefits of the program.

"My daughter feels it's important that he learns about water safety but she works full-time so I've come along with him,” Mrs Pearce said.

"They all came from Western Australia about two years ago where they were close to the beach and the kids have missed being able to do this kind of thing.”

"The Orion Lagoon is a great community asset and it's exciting the children can learn the importance of life saving without having to go all the way to the coast,” mayor Andrew Antoniolli said.