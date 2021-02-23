Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A lifesaver from a prominent Coast surf life saving family has been charged with rape.​ Picture: File.
A lifesaver from a prominent Coast surf life saving family has been charged with rape.​ Picture: File.
Crime

Lifesaver from prominent Coast family charged with rape

Laura Pettigrew
23rd Feb 2021 2:30 PM | Updated: 6:35 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A lifesaver from a prominent Sunshine Coast family has been charged with rape and had his memberships suspended.

Police confirmed the man was charged on February 12 for an alleged rape at a Gold Coast club house on September 13 last year.

The charge came a day after Surf Life Saving Queensland suspended his membership from two surf lifesaving clubs.

A young lifesaver has been charged with one count of rape. Picture: Brendan Radke/File.
A young lifesaver has been charged with one count of rape. Picture: Brendan Radke/File.

The organisation confirmed the athlete held a dual membership at the clubs which cannot be identified.

The Daily knows the identity of the man but can't publish his name due to legal reasons.

His family is well-known on the Sunshine Coast.

Coast junior makes TV splash at country's busiest beach
Man charged after passenger loses leg in crash

A Surf Life Saving Queensland spokeswoman said the alleged crime was a police matter.

"We take all allegations of this nature very seriously," she said. 

She said support was offered to the alleged victim.

The young lifesaver will face Southport Magistrates Court on March 3.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636. 
rape allegation rape charge surf life saving surf life saving australia surf life saving club
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WARNING: Large hail, heavy rain set to hit Ipswich

        Premium Content WARNING: Large hail, heavy rain set to hit Ipswich

        Weather Wild conditions may lead to flash flooding over the next several hours

        Dangerous road safety behaviour putting students at risk

        Premium Content Dangerous road safety behaviour putting students at risk

        Education Grandma claims parents’ behaviour could result in kid being seriously injured

        Drink drivers: Two beers lands man in Gatton Court

        Premium Content Drink drivers: Two beers lands man in Gatton Court

        Crime 'FEISTY' MATE: Man's reason for getting behind the wheel while drunk

        WATCH: Stolen vehicle allegedly used in fuel drive-offs

        Premium Content WATCH: Stolen vehicle allegedly used in fuel drive-offs

        Crime Police have been unable to locate the vehicle since it was reported missing three...