Life’s a circus for oldest clown in Australia

Alexia Austin
alexia.austin@thechronicle.com.au
1st Nov 2019 5:00 AM
AT 17 years of age, Robert Bruce climbed out of his bedroom window and ran away to join the circus.

Little did he know, but he had stumbled on a lifelong passion and now, at 81 years of age, he is one of Australia's oldest circus clowns.

"My dad was the director of a company and my brothers walked in his footsteps - but I just couldn't see myself punching the clock at 5pm every day. I wanted something more exciting," he said.

Mr Bruce will be in Toowoomba for the next three weeks, performing as part of Burtons Circus.

In his time as a performer, Mr Bruce has been a juggler and trapeze artist, before moving into clowning.

"I've done around 14,000 performances in my lifetime, all around the world - it's a thrill when you see the kids laughing," Mr Bruce said.

"It's a way of life an it's kept me young - I'm not ready for the couch yet."

Mr Bruce and the Burtons Circus troupe will be performing at Queens Park until November 17. For more information call 0435996386.

