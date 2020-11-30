Life’s a beach for Marcello the cat after horrific cruelty

Sharon called the RSPCA after seeing Marcello's adoption ad and reading about his past.

FAMOUS for the awful animal cruelty he was subjected to in a viral video, Marcello the cat has made a full recovery and joined a loving new household.

Joining the Gold Coast family after suffering horrific injuries at the hands of an Ipswich man, the grey and white rescue cat became a loved member of the family.

The story of Marcello made waves in 2018 after a video went viral, showing Sam Conroy throwing the one-year-old cat over a fence and laughing.

Conroy, who was 19 at the time, was tracked down by the RSPCA and charged with animal cruelty, to which he pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court.

Marcello suffered serious injuries in the incident, losing his eye and needing more than 20 surgeries.

Two years after a video went viral depicting awful animal cruelty in Ipswich, Sebastian (aka Marcello) is happy and thriving in his forever home.

Despite his past, Marcello’s new owners say their cat’s personality doesn’t reflect his trauma.

When Sharon’s sister showed her the story of Marcello and how he was searching for a new home, it was the first Sharon had heard of what had happened.

“My sister saw the initial story and passed it on to me,” Sharon said.

Sharon’s family had been considering adopting again after their cat passed away six months earlier.

“I saw Marcello and he just looked absolutely gorgeous,” she said.

“I chatted with my husband and asked if he thought we were ready for another cat.”

Sharon called RSPCA after seeing Marcello’s picture in their ad calling for a new owner and reading about his past.

“They said we were the first people to get back to the RSPCA with the paperwork,” she said.

Sharon expected the cat to be shy and had been warned he might be nervous at first but, when she met him, he walked over to her from the other side of the room.

“He came straight up to me immediately when I walked into the room and (his foster carer) was quite surprised,” she said.

“We took him home.”

Marcello – now Sebastian – settled in at the family’s three-storey duplex, which Sharon described as like a “ really big cat tree”.

“He was just gorgeous and it didn’t take him long to come out of his shell. You wouldn’t think he had a traumatic history,” Sharon said.

“He’s an extremely playful cat – there is never a dull moment with him. He is the most playful cat we have ever met.”

“I knew we would have a really good home for him – we don’t have any other pets of small kids.”

