Lifelong love of music shared with students at new school

Shannon Newley
| 19th Feb 2017 5:00 PM
Daniel Philippe runs AspirA Music in Springfield.
Daniel Philippe runs AspirA Music in Springfield.

DANIEL Philippe was eight-years-old when tried playing a friend's keyboard for the first time.

This was the start of lifelong passion for playing and teaching music.

"Apparently, I showed some natural talent because my parents decided to get me some lessons after they heard me playing it. I was always fairly motivated to practise too, which really helped things,” he said.

It's the strong connection to other people and what Mr Philippe describes as something bigger that fuels his love for the craft,

"I often play in church so the spiritual element of my music is very important to me and I feel a strong spiritual connection when I play,” he said.

"That's one of the things I love about music, that connection to something bigger than me, to God.

"I also love the connections you make with other people when playing music.

"You really need to let down your guard and allow yourself to move with other musicians, particularly when improvising. Sometimes the other musicians, even the music itself, goes in a direction you don't expect, but always that is a wonderful place to explore.”

Mr Philippe said one of things he loved about teaching was seeing the students achieve.

"One of the things I love about teaching music is seeing students achieving," he said.

"Sometimes this can happen very slowly, but persisting with the student until they finally break through and understand the music is one of the great joys of teaching,” he said.

"Another is when students are self-motivated to practise at home so that each week they show some improvement.

"It's really easy to work with students like this because you always have something new to work with and you know they will take away what you teach them and develop their own understanding of it.

"When I see a student enjoying their music and having success in their playing, I feel very proud and honoured to have been a part of the process that got them to that place.

"Not everyone will go on to make a career out of music, but everyone can get a sense of enjoyment, and sometimes even awe, through knowing that they themselves have created something special through their music.

"And they can share that enjoyment with their listeners.”

Mr Philippe hopes to pass his passion for playing down to students through his new Springfield Lakes music school, AspirA.

He has taught piano for 29 years in his home studio and has been a high school music teacher for 19 years.

But still starting his own music school is a bold new step for Mr Philippe. He has plans to expand the school to include workshops, training in ensembles and producing recordings by other artists.

"We can take you through AMEB exams or teach just for fun,” he said.

Classical, jazz and all styles of rock/pop can be learned at the school.

"We teach piano, keyboard, music theory, bass guitar, all brass instruments, drums, composition/arranging, songwriting, music technology, and tutoring in high school music (ACARA, QCAA and IB),” Mr Philippe said.

For more information email AspirAmusic@bigpond.com.

