Lifelong commitment to Cribb & Foote

A MAN who started work at Cribb & Foote Ltd., when he was 15, spent his working life (except for three and a half years) with the firm until his retirement in 1966. The three and a half years away was when he served as a corporal in the First Machine Gunners in Egypt, France and Belgium.

That man was R. Goldsbrough who rose through the many departments, to finish up at retirement as managing director of Cribb & Foote Ltd.

Following his war service on returning to Cribb & Foote, he worked in many different departments and by 1927 had been promoted to department manager of soft furnishings; then in 1937 became assistant general manager, followed by promotion to being placed in the position of assistant general manager to the general manager R. Andrew.

He ended his career by becoming general manager in 1953 and finally managing director in 1959, the position he held until his retirement in 1966.

Mr Goldsbrough remembered the store only had a frontage to Brisbane St until a new section of the building was opened in Bell St.

He commenced on a wage of 8 shillings a week and worked from 7am until 6pm on weekdays and from 7am until 1pm on Saturdays. Employees were given an hour off for both breakfast and lunch.

Features of merchandise in those days were the very low prices and lack of colour in goods.

After the war came the introduction of “colour-fast’’ textiles and the use of colours increased greatly.

This much admired man also, became involved in Legacy (president 1940) and the Ipswich Bowling Club (president 1946).

(Cribb & Foote was a large department store situated at the corner of Brisbane and Bell streets until it was destroyed by fire in August 1986).

EARLY DAYS: The historic home of Claremont House in Milford St.

ENDEAVOUR FOUNDATION

The following is a short history of the early days of the Endeavour Foundation, when it celebrated its 30th anniversary in 1984.

The year 1984 was special for the society, as it marked the 30th year of its operation within the Ipswich district.

Ipswich was the second branch of the Foundation (formerly the Queensland Subnormal Children’s Welfare Association) to be formed outside the Brisbane area.

It was on September 22, 1954, that Ipswich mayor Alderman J.T. Finimore called a public meeting in the council chambers, at which Professor Sir Fred Schnell was guest speaker, and a decision was made that a “centre for the tuition and training of subnormal children be formed’’.

It was stated that there were: “At least 12 known subnormal children of varying ages in this district.’’

The official opening of the demonstration “Occupation Centre’’ at St Stephens Presbyterian Church Hall took place on September 16, 1955. and six children were enrolled.

In 1958 the school was moved to the historic home of “Claremont’’ in Milford St , Ipswich; then on August 5, 1978, the new Claremont Special School, located at Robertson Road, Silkstone was opened.

Since the inaugural meeting in 1954, the Ipswich branch realised its ambitions by providing education, employment and accommodation for the intellectually handicapped persons in this area.

Claremont Special School in 1984 catered for 86 students and an Activity Therapy Centre served 21 adults.

Arroh Industries employed another 39 handicapped adults and clinical services were provided for the handicapped people and their parents. Also “Treetops’’ residential at Redbank was home for eleven people at that time. All these achievements could not have been attained if it wasn’t for the continual generosity and support of local business houses, community service groups and individuals who gave not only their money, but their time, support and hard work.

To mark the 30th anniversary a “Back to Claremont’’ dinner reunion was held on Friday, September 7, 1984.