Lifeline offered to Supercuts employees who got the chop

Moreton Region Youth Association Incorporated president Ken Millers and business owner Glenda Summerville are providing a lifeline for those who lost jobs in the Supercuts closure. Rob Williams

HAIRDRESSERS whose jobs were axed following the closure of Supercuts have been handed a lifeline by an Ipswich not-for-profit organisation.

A North Ipswich salon has teamed up with the Moreton Region Youth Association and is offering those who lost their jobs the option to rent chairs on a daily or weekly basis so the hairdressers can continue to earn a living.

Moreton Region Youth Association president Ken Millers said this gesture was a way of helping those who lost their jobs unexpectedly when Supercuts was placed into administration on Tuesday.

"For those people who lost their jobs, this is a really good opportunity for them," he said.

"They can come in and rent a chair, make their own hours, work the days which suit them best, and continue to work.

"Whatever they make on the day is theirs to keep.

"We just want to help where we can."

The salon is Glenda's Hair and Beauty Station on Downs St, North Ipswich. More businesses are set to partner up with the association in the coming weeks, such as nails and cosmetic tattooing.

Mr Millers said The West Moreton Youth Association was created a couple of years ago as a not-for-profit social enterprise to support youth activities.

"It's locally owned and locally managed," he said.

"It was set up as a way to support youth based activities."

To find out more about this opportunity, phone Ken Millers on 0411241360.