Lifeline for Riverlink gift buyers

Helen Norton looks on as Lifeline volunteer Sheryl Murphy wraps the first gift of Christmas.

WHILE it might be a time of 'Peace on Earth', there is one part of Christmas that can test the patience of a saint - wrapping gifts.

Fortunately, for Ipswich shoppers, help is at hand, and best of all, by having your gifts wrapped, you can support charity at the same time.

From today until Christmas Eve, volunteers and staff from Lifeline Ipswich will beRiverlink Shopping Centre, wrapping gifts for a gold coin donation.

Col Hannigan, manager of Lifeline Ipswich, said the gift wrapping service was a great way to take Lifeline out into the public eye.

"A lot of what we do, is done behind closed doors,” Mr Hannigan said.

"This is a way to get our wonderful volunteers out into the public eye, without them, we would be struggling to meet our many obligations.”

Mr Hannigan said from Monday, the wrapping booth would be staffed by Lifeline volunteers during centre opening hours.

"Basically, if Riverlink is open, we will be there, ready to wrap gifts, so they can be safely walked into your home without prying eyes trying to decide what gifts have been ordered.”

While the wrapping service is available for a gold coin donation, Mr Hannigan said Riverlink donated the wrapping paper, ribbons and tape used by the volunteers.

"I am really grateful to Robyn from Riverlink for her help, she provided us with the materials, and we get to keep the donations to help fund our operations.”