Brother's chefs.
Takeaway option gives staff lifeline

Toni Benson-Rogan
29th Apr 2020 10:06 AM
A LOCAL business forced to close when the coronavirus social distancing regulations set in has launched a new takeaway and home delivery option.

Brothers Leagues Club Ipswich is preparing some of the favourites such as steaks and roasts for takeaway and home delivery, as well as introducing some great new options like ready-to-make meals and a drive-through coffee van.

General manager Matt Simonov said that the expansion meant most of the 90 staff previously stood down due to the sudden closure could get themselves a couple of shifts throughout the week.

"It's pretty exciting to be able to get reconnected with the staff and re-engaging with the community," Mr Simonov said.

"We're doing all our favourites from Wednesday to Sunday."

The club is offering delivery from noon to 7pm on those days.

Check out the club's new takeaway menu at www.brothersipswich. com.au and call 3817 2999 to place an order.

Ipswich Queensland Times

