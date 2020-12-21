Lifeguard finds body of man who vanished during night swim

POLICE have confirmed a lifeguard has found the body of a Brisbane man who vanished during a moonlit swim at Surfers Paradise early on Sunday morning.

The body of Alvin Prasad was found by the lifeguard on Mermaid Beach about 9.15am this morning and police were subsequently called.

Alvin Prasad, 25, of Brisbane. Picture: Facebook

Mr Prasad's next of kin have been informed and confirmed his identity, according to Queensland Police.

The 25-year-old joined a small group of colleagues who took to the surf off The Esplanade at Surfers Paradise about 2.30am on Sunday, after their work Christmas party.

Alvin Prasad, 25, of Brisbane. Picture: Facebook



'AMAZING GUY': MAN MISSING AFTER NIGHT SWIM IDENTIFIED

A Brisbane man who vanished during a moonlit swim with colleagues after their Christmas party on the Gold Coast has been described as "one of the most amazing guys ever".

Alvin Prasad, 25, was one of a small group of people who took to the beach off The Esplanade at Surfers Paradise about 2.30am on Sunday.

Conditions were rough and Mr Prasad went missing, while a second man was treated by paramedics and taken to hospital. A woman escaped the surf uninjured.

Gold Coast Chief Superintendent Mark Wheeler said Queensland Police held "grave concerns" for Mr Prasad's safety.

Alvin Prasad, 25, of Brisbane. Picture: Facebook

"The water was rough, there was a northerly sweep in play and conditions really weren't set up for swimming, particularly at night," he said.

"We sympathise with his family and friends. It's a really difficult period not knowing what's happened."

Chief Supt Wheeler said all available resources had been deployed to find Mr Prasad.

Gold Coast Water Police, Volunteer Marine Rescue, Surf Life Saving Queensland and Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter Service have desperately searched for Mr Prasad.

However, recent storms and heavy downpours reduced visibility and made it difficult to spot a person underwater.

In an interview with 10 First News Queensland, friend Samuel Gibson spoke of his devastation after Mr Prasad disappeared and broke into tears while speaking about the tragic situation.

"It's so naive, you know, thinking that nothing like this happens to people you know," he said.

"But it does and it's awful."

Another friend, Diana Kola, spoke of Mr Prasad being well-liked by those who know him.

"We love him so much and we wish there was something we could do," she said.

"He really didn't deserve this. He was one of the most amazing guys ever."

Mr Prasad's Facebook profile lists him as previously living in Auckland, New Zealand

Originally published as Lifeguard finds body of man who vanished during night swim