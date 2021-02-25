Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Flooding Corindi
News

Life threatening flood rescues underway on Coffs Coast

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@news.com.au
25th Feb 2021 5:27 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The region has been hit by serious flash flooding overnight as emergency services scramble to save the lives of people washed into flood waters.

Speaking at the scene of where a truck had gone off the road, Martin Wells from Coffs Harbour SES said too many cars were being washed off the road after driving into floodwaters.

He said there were multiple “life threatening” flood rescues ongoing across the Corindi and Sherwood Creek areas.

“At the moment some incredibly life threatening situations unfolding and we are attempting to get to as many people as possible as quick as we can,” he said early this morning.

“We have seven or eight units out in the field at the moment and have called in additional resources in for first light.”

🚨HAPPENING NOW🚨 #FlashFlooding is currently occurring across the region. Our flood rescue technicians are currently undertaking rescue operations. ⚠️Never drive, ride or walk through floodwater⚠️

Posted by NSW SES Coffs Harbour on Wednesday, February 24, 2021

The truck at Corindi was “basically floating” in the creek and the State Emergency Services team were waiting for the situation to become safer.

“It is too risky to launch rescue boats at this point in time we are just waiting for first light and keeping (the driver) calm at this point.

More Stories

coffs floods corindi
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Waste company ordered to stop releasing contaminated water

        Premium Content Waste company ordered to stop releasing contaminated water

        News The department investigated the waste operator allegedly pumping water out of a mining void into an Ipswich creek

        Urgent plea to motorcyclists amid increasing road toll

        Premium Content Urgent plea to motorcyclists amid increasing road toll

        Health Fourteen fatal crashes have occurred on state roads in about eight weeks

        Unique cafe signals new chapter for cancer survivor

        Premium Content Unique cafe signals new chapter for cancer survivor

        Food & Entertainment Inspiring woman opens new eatery after surviving cervical cancer twice

        Ipswich artist to project award-winning shot at festival

        Premium Content Ipswich artist to project award-winning shot at festival

        News A photographer whose work will display at SPARK Ipswich said a chance meeting with...