Life of Ipswich's 007 to feature in theatre and music

THE LIFE of Sidney Cotton, one of the real life inspirations for Ian Fleming's James Bond, is set to be dramatised in a play and musical production.

In its early stages of planning, the production will be a historical re-enactment of the life of Cotton and be held at Spicers Hidden Vale retreat likely in early November.

Cotton grew up at Hidden Vale Homestead before he went on to become a famous inventor, aviator, spy and friend of Fleming's.

Ipswich-based theatre company Crossfyre Players and musical group Swing Magic will combine to bring Cotton's story to life.

Crossfyre Players director Suzanne Matulich said she would be writing the play in the coming months, which would likely be performed on a special evening while guests at Spicers are dining.

"We'll be picking out the fascinating bits of Sidney Cotton's life and acting them out,” she said.

"If we have 10 or 15 minutes for each segment then Swing Magic will put on music from that era beforehand.

"For example, when people are having their entrees there will be music playing and between that course and the next course there will be a dramatisation of some aspect of his life.

"It will be light-hearted but based, with respect, on the facts of the story.

"We are so excited about developing this.”

Swing Magic's Chris Tetley said the music would be based on swing/jazz music from before the First World War until just after the Second World War.

"There is some fantastic swing/jazz music from that period and we'll throw in some James Bond songs as well,” she said.

"Suzanne and I thought that there is so much history associated with Sidney Cotton that it was important to get this going.”

The old world charm of Spicers, where old style cooking techniques are used, fits in perfectly with the Cotton/Bond connection.

The retreat has promoted the link well and guests leave with a knowledge of Cotton's exploits and his connection to 007.

"It is really important to us and to the history of the property,” Spicers Hidden Vale retreat manager Andrea Martin said.

"It is something we tell our guests about when they come into dinner.

"There is a lot of interest and most people who come here don't know about it.”

Ms Martin said the planned showcase of Cotton's life "sounds like it will be a really professional production”.

Cr David Pahlke has been the prime mover in promoting Cotton's connection to Bond.

He met with Ms Tetley, Ms Martin and Ms Matulich this week to ramp up the plans.

"This is exciting stuff and adds to the aura around the James Bond linkage to Ipswich, which not many people know about,” Cr Pahlke said.

"Spicers is the perfect location.

"They are potentially going to promote it as 'Shaken but not stirred with James Bond'.”

Cr Pahlke is also keen for Ipswich to host a two-week film festival and Ms Martin said holding some of those films at Spicers would be ideal.

"It would be unreal to have an outdoor film festival and bring in an outdoor screen,” she said.