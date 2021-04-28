Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A Sunshine Coast man, who fatally stabbed his brother before his wedding, has been found guilty of murder and sentenced to life imprisonment.
A Sunshine Coast man, who fatally stabbed his brother before his wedding, has been found guilty of murder and sentenced to life imprisonment.
Crime

Life in jail for brother’s violent pre-wedding murder

by Kay Dibben
28th Apr 2021 4:31 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Sunshine Coast man, who fatally stabbed his brother who had come to Queensland for his wedding, has been found guilty of murder and sentenced to life imprisonment.

Bernard John Robbins, 59, had pleaded not guilty to the murder of his brother, Gregory Kenneth Robbins, 61, at Buderim on June 12, 2019.

The Crown alleged Robbins took two knives from a kitchen and stabbed his brother in the garage of his Buderim home, out of rage, after Greg made comments to his fiancé that threatened his wedding.

 

Greg Robbins was stabbed to death by his brother, Bernard John Robbins, just days before Bernard's wedding.
Greg Robbins was stabbed to death by his brother, Bernard John Robbins, just days before Bernard's wedding.

 

The jury returned a guilty verdict at 3.45pm on the sixth day of the Supreme Court trial, after deliberating for almost eight hours.

"The jury must have accepted that he acted in rage to kill his brother," Crown prosecutor, Chris Cook said of Robbins.

"Significant violence caused his death on the night."

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.   

 

Originally published as Life in jail for brother's violent pre-wedding murder

bernard john robbins court crime domestic violence kenneth robbins murder

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mayor makes definitive call on federal politics

        Premium Content Mayor makes definitive call on federal politics

        Politics Ipswich Mayor Teresa Harding, who was elected as the city’s first female mayor last year, unsuccessfully ran as the LNP’s candidate against Shayne Neumann in 2013 and...

        Roadwork issues hold up massive highway plan

        Premium Content Roadwork issues hold up massive highway plan

        News Plans include a 70-room motel, parking spaces for 140 B-doubles, car and truck...

        ‘Wannabe drunk QC’ in strife for tirade at cops

        Premium Content ‘Wannabe drunk QC’ in strife for tirade at cops

        News An apprentice questioned police about the constitution and told them his father was...

        Lockyer Valley Silo art would bring economic boom to region

        Premium Content Lockyer Valley Silo art would bring economic boom to region

        Business It would take a few paint brushes and a few thousand litres of paint, but this...