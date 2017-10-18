'I have never got my job back': Life changed at work

HIS STORY: Cameron Auld is reminding people of the importance of workplace health and safety.

THREE pops ended Cameron Auld's 37-year career.

They were three ligaments tearing away from the bone in his right shoulder as he lifted heavy classroom equipment onto the back of a truck at Redbank School in 2015.

Two years later, the 56-year-old Goodna man is still recovering from two rounds of intensive surgery and has to put up with daily pain, all the while knowing he will never be able to return to the job he loved.

October is National Safe Work Month and Mr Auld is reminding other workers how quickly a split-second decision can change someone's life.

"If someone says you need to do a certain thing by a certain time and they are putting pressure on you, you should go with your gut feeling and put your safety first," he said.

"It could change your whole life. I didn't think anything of it at the time because I could still use my arm, I didn't think it was that serious. It was a lot more serious and I have never got my job back.

"One month turned into two months and it just went on and on and on."

Mr Auld said he would never fully recover from this injuries but instead of locking himself away, he volunteered driving a bus for hospital patients.

"It's very beneficial, I would recommend it to anyone," he said.

"It really does help, I get to meet people who are worse off than me. Some people have cancer and they have their leg or their arm chopped off so we get talking and sharing our experiences. I get to get out of the house and talk to other people."

Maurice Balckburn Ipswich associate Stephanie Francis said National Safe Work Month was a crucial reminder to all employers about their duty of care to prevent work accidents, ensuring all workers come home safely to their loved ones at the end of each day.

"More than 26,000 Queensland workers are injured in general workplace accidents every year as a result of poor safety practices," she said.

"Queensland again recorded the highest number of workplace fatalities in the country between January 2016 and April 2017.

"So many of these deaths, and so many serious injuries like Cameron's, are preventable. These statistics are a sobering reminder that we all have an obligation to take workplace safety seriously."

"Cameron now has to live with the serious impacts of a workplace accident that could have been easily prevented."