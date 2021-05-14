Crash victim's dad demands juvenile justice changes

The father of a teenager killed in a crash alongside her boyfriend has called for a total overhaul of the juvenile justice system.

THE father of a teenage Babinda girl killed in a horrific fatal crash alongside her boyfriend has called for a total overhaul of the juvenile justice system after the teenager who hit them was allowed to walk free.

Rodney Quabba labelled the three-month conditional release order handed to the 18-year-old driver "atrocious" as he and his family remain consumed by grief over the loss of Lauren Quabba, 16, and her partner Evan Fielder, 19.

The couple were killed instantly when their vehicle was hit head-on just north of Babinda on October 27, 2019.

They had been on their way to Lauren's home after spending the day together.

Evan Fielder, 19, was killed in a crash at Babinda along with girlfriend Lauren Quabba, 16. Picture: Facebook

Mr Quabba said the juvenile justice system remained "out of touch" with the public and the driver, who had been partying at a music festival and still had MDMA in his system, had suffered "no consequences.

"Life can't be so cheap," he said.

"Their futures were taken at his hands on the wheel.

"As a juvenile he had adult responsibilities and privileges of driving a car without the consequences."

A 17-year-old teen from Gulliver was charged over a traffic crash on the Bruce Highway that claimed the lives of two people aged 16 and 19 Picture: ROY BODY

The driver, who is from Townsville, was 17 at the time of the crash so cannot be identified and was sentenced under the provisions of the Youth Justice Act.

In adult court the dangerous driving causing death charge carries a maximum sentence of 10 years jail, while the highest detention penalty for youths is half that.

Mr Quabba said they were "close to the fire", but believed there was a huge chasm between public expectation and juvenile justice reality.

"It's appalling, this kid hasn't learned anything," he said.

"We will never fill the void of Lauren's departure.

"This is a journey I never anticipated and no family is immune, it's the cards you're dealt.

"Justice isn't about the people, it should be for the people.

"There were no consequences for his actions on that night. This kid hasn't paid a price."

In sentencing the teen driver at the Townsville District Court on Thursday even Judge John Coker acknowledged there was "no balance" in the outcome.

His voice broke and the normally composed judge was overcome with emotion as he addressed the families of the couple.

"It is so easy to think there should be an eye for an eye, that the penalty should meet the crime," he said.

"There is no balance that can make it right for everyone."

