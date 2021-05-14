Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The father of a teenager killed in a crash alongside her boyfriend has called for a total overhaul of the juvenile justice system.
The father of a teenager killed in a crash alongside her boyfriend has called for a total overhaul of the juvenile justice system.
Crime

Crash victim's dad demands juvenile justice changes

Ashley Pillhofer
by and Grace Mason and Ashley Pillhofer
14th May 2021 9:25 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE father of a teenage Babinda girl killed in a horrific fatal crash alongside her boyfriend has called for a total overhaul of the juvenile justice system after the teenager who hit them was allowed to walk free.

Rodney Quabba labelled the three-month conditional release order handed to the 18-year-old driver "atrocious" as he and his family remain consumed by grief over the loss of Lauren Quabba, 16, and her partner Evan Fielder, 19.

The couple were killed instantly when their vehicle was hit head-on just north of Babinda on October 27, 2019.

They had been on their way to Lauren's home after spending the day together.

 

Evan Fielder, 19, was killed in a crash at Babinda along with girlfriend Lauren Quabba, 16. Picture: Facebook
Evan Fielder, 19, was killed in a crash at Babinda along with girlfriend Lauren Quabba, 16. Picture: Facebook

 

MORE NEWS

The serious crime that's surging in Cairns

Violence and silence: Mafia's growth in FNQ

Final hours of 10 baffling FNQ mysteries

 

Mr Quabba said the juvenile justice system remained "out of touch" with the public and the driver, who had been partying at a music festival and still had MDMA in his system, had suffered "no consequences.

"Life can't be so cheap," he said.

"Their futures were taken at his hands on the wheel.

"As a juvenile he had adult responsibilities and privileges of driving a car without the consequences."

A 17-year-old teen from Gulliver was charged over a traffic crash on the Bruce Highway that claimed the lives of two people aged 16 and 19 Picture: ROY BODY
A 17-year-old teen from Gulliver was charged over a traffic crash on the Bruce Highway that claimed the lives of two people aged 16 and 19 Picture: ROY BODY

The driver, who is from Townsville, was 17 at the time of the crash so cannot be identified and was sentenced under the provisions of the Youth Justice Act.

In adult court the dangerous driving causing death charge carries a maximum sentence of 10 years jail, while the highest detention penalty for youths is half that.

Mr Quabba said they were "close to the fire", but believed there was a huge chasm between public expectation and juvenile justice reality.

"It's appalling, this kid hasn't learned anything," he said.

"We will never fill the void of Lauren's departure.

"This is a journey I never anticipated and no family is immune, it's the cards you're dealt.

"Justice isn't about the people, it should be for the people.

"There were no consequences for his actions on that night. This kid hasn't paid a price."

In sentencing the teen driver at the Townsville District Court on Thursday even Judge John Coker acknowledged there was "no balance" in the outcome.

His voice broke and the normally composed judge was overcome with emotion as he addressed the families of the couple.

"It is so easy to think there should be an eye for an eye, that the penalty should meet the crime," he said.

"There is no balance that can make it right for everyone."

Originally published as 'Life can't be so cheap': Crash dad demands juvenile justice overhaul

court crime editors picks lauren quabba road toll

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ROLL UP: Ipswich Show opens gates on day one

        Premium Content ROLL UP: Ipswich Show opens gates on day one

        News After two long years, the 148-year-old event will kick off on Friday morning

        • 14th May 2021 9:30 AM
        Finance business makes long-awaited Springfield move

        Premium Content Finance business makes long-awaited Springfield move

        News The arrival of a new business to Springfield Tower is expected to reinforce...

        • 14th May 2021 9:30 AM
        Woman charged after being injured during ‘insane’ violence

        Premium Content Woman charged after being injured during ‘insane’ violence

        News A magistrate has referred to a brawl in suburban Ipswich as an ‘insane episode’

        Drink driver to finish offender’s program before sentence

        Premium Content Drink driver to finish offender’s program before sentence

        News Police found a driver so drunk he had vomited through his car, which had four blown...