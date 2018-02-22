Lies led teen to sharpen machete for vigilante attack

A TEEN fed lies about a phone theft and an assault, made threats and sharpened a machete before a group of people launched a vigilante assault.

However, in a Crown case before the District Court at Ipswich, it had not been Duncan Macrae who slashed a man with the machete. But he was party to it.

Judge Dennis Lynch QC criticised an adult involved and who did nothing to prevent the offences, the defence saying it was the adult who "led the charge" where more than a dozen people went to the house of an innocent man who was attacked.

Macrae, aged 18, pleaded guilty to unlawfully wounding the man at Gatton on December 15, 2016.

Crown prosecutor Amanda Robinson said Macrae was 17 at the time but the new legal provisions "do not apply" to him and he was to be sentenced as an adult.

Ms Robinson said the male victim was aged 27 when three people he did not know arrived at his home.

One accused him of stealing his mother's mobile phone.

A male assaulted him then they left.

Ms Robinson said a group of 10 to 15 people later went to the man's home including Macrae.

She said Macrae was wrongly told the man assaulted a woman who claimed to be pregnant.

Macrae went and got a machete form a cupboard, sharpened it, saying "I'm going to stab him. Cut the guy. I'm going to kill him".

The man was assaulted after opening the door of his home.

"Someone swung the machete and cut him on his left forearm," Ms Robinson said.

The man suffered a 3cm wound that went down to the dermal fat layer, and a superficial laceration to a heel. His injuries had completely healed.

Macrae told police he'd been home alone drinking and at first denied involvement.

In the Crown submission Ms Robinson said Macrae was a youthful man which was relevant to his prospects of rehabilitation, but had involved himself in a vigilante style act.

"He was fed lies which incited him to act the way he did," she said.

"He aided the offence by providing the machete to a person who inflicted the wounding."

Defence barrister Scott Neaves sought probation as an appropriate sentence.

Mr Neaves said it was relevant that the teenager was "fed lies", leading him to the belief provocative acts had occurred. Although this was no form of excuse.

"A mature adult led the charge," Mr Neaves said.

Judge Lynch said it would have been good if the adult had shown leadership and maturity instead.

He found Macrae to have likely been misinformed about someone's mother having her mobile phone stolen, and an alleged assault.

Judge Lynch said he'd sharpened the machete while saying things to suggest he'd use it.

"It is another example of young men feeling aggrieved of someone else's problem and taking the law into their own hands," he said.

Noting that Macrae can likely reform his behaviour, the teen was sentenced to a two-year supervised probation order. A conviction not recorded against him.