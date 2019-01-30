Licence tick opens door for hospital MRI scans

IPSWICH Hospital will be able to perform its own MRI scans next year after the Federal Government announced the approval of the licence for the vital machine.

The announcement followed the State Government's promise to fund the purchase of the MRI last year as part of the hospital's $124.5 million expansion.

West Moreton Health Board chairman Michael Willis said it was a great day for the West Moreton community.

"The licence means that we will be able to provide MRI outpatient services at Ipswich Hospital fully subsidised by Medicare," Mr Willis said.

"Previously, we have been working with St Andrew's and other public hospitals such as the Princess Alexandra to provide all our MRI scanning services."

Mr Willis said the news came just as West Moreton Health prepared to go out to market for the MRI machine, which they hoped to have running late this year. Ipswich Hospital Medical Imaging Department director James Abbott said the MRI would be a significant new diagnostic tool for West Moreton Health.

"At Ipswich Hospital, our emergency department will use the MRI to help diagnose things such as spinal infections and other life-threatening conditions more rapidly. Other clinical areas of the hospital will use it to monitor things such as post-stroke recovery and breast care," Mr Abbott said.

"For patients, the MRI will mean care can be provided more conveniently. For the hospital, it will mean being able to attract and keep more clinical staff who will work with this specialised piece of equipment. A team of up to five clinical staff will be needed to support the unit."

Queensland Senator Amanda Stoker said the government was increasing funding to health.

"Patients across the region will have access to eligible bulk-billed MRI scans and will no longer have to pay hundreds of dollars to access the service," she said.

"The implementation of a permanent Medicare-eligible MRI service will help close the gap in and growing health care needs and importantly enable patient's affordable access to these critical services."