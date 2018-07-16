Menu
Library at Orion Shopping Centre in Springfield.
Cordell Richardson
Library nearly finished

Carly Morrissey
16th Jul 2018 2:45 PM

THE $2.84 million fitout for the new Springfield Library is nearly finished.  

The 2000sq m two-level library is due to open next month off Main St at Orion Springfield Central.  

An official opening will be held on Saturday August 25 with live music, give-aways and circus performers from 9am to 3pm.  

Kids can meet fairy princess Holly and her best friend Ben Elf, from the ABC Kids TV Show Ben and Holly's Little Kingdom.  

There will be story time and games, face painting and a photo booth.  

The fun continues on August 26 with more free games from 10am to 3pm.  

Fitout for the library was awarded to iQ Construct.  

The library includes a basement book sorting space, a ground floor entrance, a lobby, meeting spaces, administration spaces and space for the main library collection.  

