Man flees 'friends', hides in Ipswich library

Corey George, 22 - Ipswich court. Pleaded guilty to trespass, wilful damage, possession of cannabis on February 6, 2018. Ross Irby

ALARMS ringing at Ipswich Library in the dawn light alerted police to an intruder hiding inside.

Glass from a broken door led the officers to enter at 5am - only to find a lad apparently suffering drug psychosis.

Police prosecutor Bronson Ballard told Ipswich Magistrates Court the incident occurred on Monday, November 27, 2017.

A rock lay nearby the smashed door panel.

Mr Ballard said the police found Corey Richard George crouching on the floor in the male toilets and sweating profusely.

He had a clip seal bag that contained four marijuana buds.

"He says he was running from friends who'd injected him with amphetamines," Mr Ballard said.

"He says he smokes cannabis," Mr Ballard said.

George was not a council employee and did not work in the library. He was charged with trespass and causing wilful damage.

George, 22, pleaded guilty to trespass; wilful damage; and possession of dangerous drugs on November 27, 2017.

Defence lawyer Naadira Omarjee said George did farm work on his family's property.

After his arrest in the Ipswich Library, George was admitted to hospital suffering drug psychosis.

He has since engaged in drug rehabilitation.

Ms Omarjee said it appeared George would benefit from referral to drug and alcohol counselling.

She said he seemed motivated to make a positive change.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess said it was obvious George had issues relating to drug taking and had suffered drug-induced psychosis.

She said he spent one night in police custody because of his mental health status at the time.

George was placed on an $800 good behaviour bond for nine months and must attend a drug assessment course.

No conviction was recorded.