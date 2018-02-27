Library closes for service changes

REDBANK Plains Library will close for one week next month while it undergoes renovations and a transformation.

In coming months, additional meeting spaces and more public-access computers will be installed, allowing for ongoing provision of digital literacy training.

The library will close from 12pm on Saturday, March 3, before reopening at 10am on Monday, March 12.

Library members will still be able to return items using the after-hours chute outside the library's front door.

The council is offering customers the chance to offer feedback or ask questions about the change.

