Liberty Hall a city icon

BYGONE ERA: Liberty Hall in Limestone St, Ipswich, the home of the Campbell family, became the Country Women's Association Hostel for young women in 1942.

BYGONE ERA: Liberty Hall in Limestone St, Ipswich, the home of the Campbell family, became the Country Women's Association Hostel for young women in 1942.

LIBERTY HALL

IN THE year 1842 Donald Campbell, wheelwright and blacksmith from Tobermory, Scotland, arrived in Moreton Bay by the steamer Nancy, then travelled by bullock wagon from Brisbane to Ipswich.

He brought with him his two young sons and their elder sister, Sarah.

They set up a smithy at One Mile where the explorer Leichhardt had repairs to harness and drays before setting out for his last journey to the interior in 1849.

One of Donald's sons, Hugh, became apprenticed as a blacksmith and opened by his own smithy on the corner of Limestone and East Sts.

After Hugh's marriage to Christiana McLean and their children began to arrive, he looked around for a good family home in which to raise his family which had enough land to accommodate his special interest - horses. He chose a sturdy white house in Limestone St.

Deep foundations and cellars in Liberty Hall, as the house became known, was because of the hospitality bestowed on all by the Campbell family (a family of 12 children).

In the huge cellars were kitchen, laundry, workshop and storeroom while the two upper storeys held 12 rooms for family living.

Large stables at the back of the house housed thoroughbreds, one of which Dexter, a champion, won races at Ascot and Loch Flaves. Hugh Campbell was made a life member of the Queensland Turf Club.

Cricket was a favourite sport among the sons of Hugh Campbell and they and Aboriginal youths joined in the game together.

In fact, one of the Aboriginal boys, Alec Henry, went on to play for Queensland.

It was said of Alec "he was one of the fastest bowlers around”.

Hugh's sons Jack, Jim, Hugh, Billy, Tom, Malcolm and Lex, all went out and made their mark in business and the sporting world. Young Malcolm played for Queensland whilst still a school boy at the Ipswich Grammar School.

Mr Hugh Campbell died in 1917 but Liberty Hall stayed in the Campbell family until 1942 when it was acquired by the Country Women's Association and became a hostel for young women.

PAULINE KERWICK LIBRARIAN

Pauline Kerwick, a former librarian at the Ipswich Library died in August 1989.

Pauline of Roderick St, commenced work at the library in 1946 when it was housed in the RSL Memorial Hall, Nicholas St.

Although Pauline carried no formal qualification for the position, she was appointed librarian when the library moved to the Bank of Australasia building at the corner of Brisbane and Nicholas Sts in 1949.

Pauline also was on hand to supervise another library move, this time to the Ipswich Art Gallery which at one time was a building associated with the youth of St Paul's Church.

This was at the corner of Nicholas and Limestone Sts in 1971.

Miss Kerwick remained in charge until 1973 when she was forced to stand down as the Whitlam government allocated grants only to libraries with qualified librarians.

She stayed with the library until 1977 when she retired.

Born in Ipswich in 1917. Pauline's father was a railway guard and the family lived for a time in the historic "Chestnuts'' on the corner of Court and Nicholas Sts.

Pauline worked as a volunteer for the Catholic Women's League for many years and served with an Ipswich women's signalling group during 1939-1945.

UNION FORMED

In July 1902, the Machine Shearer's & Shed Employees Union was formed.

An article regarding this decision stated that "a great deal of excitement has been caused in country districts by the advent of this body and all agree that is a union well worthy of attention”.

"The arbitration court has upheld the first decision of the registrar and registered the new union so that it has an equal status with the Australian Workers' Union and, it is considered certainly, has better and more workable rules.

"The new union has had a conference with the Pastoralists Union and most satisfactory rates and conditions have, we are informed, been secured by the men, who claim that this is a union run on proper union lines by the men themselves and not by the leaders.

"The subscription is two shillings and sixpence per annum and membership tickets may be obtained from authorised agents or from Mr J. Leahy, hon secretary, Queen's Chambers, Queen's Place, Sydney.”