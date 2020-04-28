Liaw unveils Vegemite pasta recipe

With quarantine boredom in full swing, most of us are trying to find ways to be creative around the kitchen to pass the time.

But no matter how impressive your sourdough is, chances are your isolation cooking won't ever be as extra as Adam Liaw's.

The MasterChef winner is dishing up his own version of Vegemite pasta (that's not a typo) and teaching us how to create it ourselves.

Tonight Liaw is hosting a Zoom cooking class from 5pm with Vegemite for 300 lucky people in which he will share how he makes his Vegemite pangrattato for spaghetti bolognese.

Adam Liaw is sharing his Vegemite spin on spaghetti.

For those that don't know or, ahem, just had to Google it, pangrattato is the delicious Italian-style breadcrumbs you can find on dishes such as pasta, bakes and casseroles.

All you need to make Liaw's very Australian version is four slices of stale bread, two tablespoons of butter, about two teaspoons of Vegemite, one table spoon of olive oil, a pinch of salt and one tablespoon of finely shredded parsley if you're feeling extra fancy.

Sign us up as this looks delish.

"The key ingredient to cooking great food during isolation is probably already in your pantry. I'll be sharing some of my favourite recipes, using Australia's favourite source of umami - Vegemite," Liaw said.

Vegemite will be hosting several quarantine cooking classes over the next three weeks and will be sharing details via their Instagram and Facebook pages.

The brand has seen sales of its products during the lockdown skyrocket by more than 55 per cent across the country compared to the same time last year. Picture: David Caird

VEGEMITE SALES SOAR

It comes as sales for the iconic sandwich spread have gone through the roof since lockdown measures were announced in Australian last month.

"Aussies love their Vegemite," Bega Foods head of marketing Matt Gray said in a statement to news.com.au.

"Vegemite sales in the past four weeks are up by over 55 per cent across the country, compared to the same time last year."

Sales of Vegemite's less salt range has gone up by 181 per cent, while regular 560 gram jars of the spread have skyrocketed by 118 per cent.

Also proving popular has been Vegemite's gluten-free version, which has seen sales increase by 74 per cent.

