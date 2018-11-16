Liam Anderson’s mum: ‘I just want to hold him one more time’

Facebook photo from Angry Anderson's page of the singer with son Liam Anderson.

Facebook photo from Angry Anderson's page of the singer with son Liam Anderson.

Angry Anderson's ex-wife is haunted by thoughts of the last terrifying moments of her son's life.

"I keep visualising what happened to Liam - my boy was beaten to death," said Lindy Anderson.

"I can't believe I will never see him again," the heartbroken mother said.

"I just want to hold my son one more time in my arms before he is cremated. I was the first person to hold him and I want to be the last."

Twenty-six-year-old Liam Anderson died after allegedly being bashed by an acquaintance in a drug-fuelled rage at Pavilion Reserve Park in Queenscliff on November 4.

Mathew Flame, 20, has been charged with his murder.

A Sydney court has heard that Flame had overdosed on a cocktail of alcohol and MDMA and lost consciousness in the bathroom of a friend's house in Queenscliff, where he and Liam were partyin­g after a night out at a rave concert.

Mathew Flame has been charged with murder.

Friends told police when Flame woke up, he had run from the house about 6am, but Liam Anderson had been so worried he raced after him, trying to prevent him getting in a car.

Lindy Anderson, who is divorced from her rocker husband of 23 years, said her son "died trying to protect his friend''.

"There's a big hole in my heart right now," said Mrs Anderson.

"I feel like crumbling but I am getting up every day because of Liam, he would not want me to break.

"We're all hurting and trying to make sense of the brutal way in which Liam died."

Mrs Anderson is in Sydney ahead of the funeral and says her happiest times were spent with aspiring rapper Liam, who lived with her on and off at her home on the Central Coast before she relocated to Mullumbimby in the Northern Rivers region of NSW.

Daughter of a doctor, Ms Anderson met the Rose Tattoo frontman 35 years ago.

The couple raised four children - Roxanne, Galen, Blaine and Liam - before divorcing in 2002.

Liam Anderson was trying to follow in his father's footsteps in the music industry when he died. His rapping had landed him jobs performing at venues around Sydney.