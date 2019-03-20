Old school graft and a clean contract

A LAWFUL CONTRACT

One shocking business story this year has been the jailing of former Ipswich council chief executive officer Carl Wulff after he pleaded guilty to corrupt deals involving contractors in the city of 200,000.

He is joined by flood-works contractor Claude Walker, who is similarly doing time in the iron hotel after admitting to paying bribes to the once orange-toupee-wearing Wulff from 2012, including $2500 cash in envelopes. Old school graft!

A statement of facts obtained via the courts by CityBeat also points out both men knew each other back in 2006. It cites how Walker then was managing director of UCMS Partnerships, which established a joint partnership with the Local Government Association of Queensland for shared-services initiatives such as call centres. And in 2006, that venture signed a contract with Ipswich council, with court documents noting at the time "Wulff was then CEO".

That's a small world. So is LGAQ worried now about that contract?

An LGAQ spokesman gave CityBeat a definitive no. "This was a lawful contract properly entered into and overseen by KPMG and Corrs," he said. "The LGAQ has never been contacted by the (Crime and Corruption Commission) regarding this contract. Claude Walker had no involvement in the contract."

HISTORICAL REFERENCES

Interestingly enough, Walker's Linkedin profile is still online, and it contains a reference from none other than LGAQ CEO Greg Hallam from 2007.

There's no suggestion Hallam knew anything about the potential for Walker to be involved in bribery. But boy, Hallam must now wince at having written that Walker has "easy and unfettered access to the most senior elected members and officers".

LGAQ says Hallam asked at least 12 months ago for Walker to remove the reference. No such luck yet.

BOQ'S MISSING MAN?

A shock departure announced in the banking sector on Tuesday was Westpac's George Frazis, a key executive who only a few years ago was in the hunt for the top spot at BoQ.

Frazis was in 2014 one of the candidates for Bank of Queensland's chief executive officer role after Stuart Grimshaw jumped ship for life as a CEO of pawnshop lender EZ Corp.

There's different industry versions of why Frazis bailed out of being a candidate: some say he was convinced to remain at Westpac-owned St George at the time while others thought Frazis might have not been super keen for the BoQ job in the first place, but wanted to test the waters. Eventually BoQ's then chief operating officer Jon Sutton won the job.

But Frazis is now leaving "to pursue other leadership opportunities", Westpac said on Tuesday. And who's now looking for a CEO again? BoQ, after Sutton quit late last year.

Of course, BoQ has internal candidates available such as chief operating officer and former number cruncher Anthony Rose. But history also shows the bank is not afraid to hire externally; David Liddy came over from Westpac back in 2001, while Grimshaw had been with CBA and NAB before signing up to the regional lender.